ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colts hope Ryan, improved defense change postseason script

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts would rather not play numbers games. One playoff win in seven seasons simply cannot be ignored, though. So general manager Chris Ballard used this past, longer-than-expected offseason trying to change course. He acquired quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in trades and signed 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in free agency, hoping the moves would allow Indy to finally rewrite its postseason script.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

NCAA tennis champ Ben Shelton leaves Florida to turn pro

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — NCAA tennis champion Ben Shelton is leaving the University of Florida to turn pro. The 19-year-old Shelton, who was born in Atlanta, announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter. He received a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Monday. Shelton won the 2022 college singles championship as a sophomore for Florida. His father, former professional tennis player Bryan, coaches the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy