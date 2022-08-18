INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts would rather not play numbers games. One playoff win in seven seasons simply cannot be ignored, though. So general manager Chris Ballard used this past, longer-than-expected offseason trying to change course. He acquired quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in trades and signed 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore in free agency, hoping the moves would allow Indy to finally rewrite its postseason script.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 MINUTES AGO