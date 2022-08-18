Read full article on original website
CDC investigates an E. coli outbreak in 4 states after some Wendy's customers fell ill
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
More E. Coli cases reported in outbreak, CDC says it may link to Wendy's
As more illnesses are reported in the Midwest E. Coli outbreak, the CDC says 80% of the people interviewed reported eating at a Wendy's restaurant the week before their illness started.
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
CDC investigating ‘fast-moving’ E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens
Federal authorities are investigating a "fast-moving" E. coli outbreak that was identified in Ohio and Michigan, with nearly 30 people infected by the bacteria from an unknown source.
E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan under investigation by CDC after cases show linkage, food source not identified
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The CDC is now investigating an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan after a combined 29 cases related to the outbreak have been reported as of Thursday. Fourteen of those cases have been reported in Ohio and 15 in Michigan. Those are just some...
Two local cases of E-coli tied to outbreak investigation
Valley health officials have confirmed that there are two people in Mahoning County with E-coli that could be tied to a multi-state outbreak investigation by the Centers for Disease Control.
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
Mysterious E. Coli Outbreak In Ohio Sickens Over A Dozen People
9 people have been hospitalized.
Mysterious E. coli outbreak sickens dozens in Ohio, Michigan; CDC investigating
Health officials are working to figure out the source an E. coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of people in Ohio and Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday that 29 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157. According to the...
WLWT 5
