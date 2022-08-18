ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky secures $1.5 million to fight drug abuse

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaPrR_0hMHDgMS00

LOUISVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Kentucky has now secured $1.5 million to fight the ongoing drug abuse issue within the state.

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday that the Office of National Drug Control Policy will provide $1,545,000 to four different community programs in the state.

The approved grants include:

  • $625,000 to the Webster County KY-ASAP True Blue Coalition
  • $625,000 to the Champions for a Drug-Free Lyon County
  • $170,000 to the Franklin County Health Department
  • $125,000 to the Allen County Agency for Substance Abuse Policy Board
“With drug abuse and overdoses on the rise in Kentucky and across the country, I’ve worked hard to bring federal attention to substance abuse in the Commonwealth,” said McConnell. “The Drug-Free Communities program is one of the federal efforts I proudly support, and I’m pleased to see they are investing further resources in our state to keep dangerous substances away from vulnerable Kentuckians.”

The Drug-Free Communities program combats the drug use epidemic through prevention, treatment, and interdiction by awarding grants to organizations that fight substance abuse.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

