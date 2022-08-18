Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar St., Davenport,has closed. A handwritten sign on the building Monday says only “Closed.” A Rudy’s Tacos West Facebook page post says:. “Unfortunately, we are permanently closed starting today August 22. This is not the way that it was supposed to be. To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO