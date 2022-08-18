Read full article on original website
Rudy’s Tacos closes on Cedar Street, Davenport
Rudy’s Tacos, 326 Cedar St., Davenport,has closed. A handwritten sign on the building Monday says only “Closed.” A Rudy’s Tacos West Facebook page post says:. “Unfortunately, we are permanently closed starting today August 22. This is not the way that it was supposed to be. To the customers that have supported us thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We truly appreciate you.
Dog found dead, abandoned inside kennel in Davenport; Iowa DNR searching for owner
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Davenport Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the department, a DNR conservation officer was on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue on Aug. 21 when they found an abandoned kennel in the foliage.
Water main break in Davenport
It’s going to be a damp morning for residents along East 32nd Street in Davenport just east of Brady Street. A water main break and a scanner call about “the road sinking” got first responders on the scene quickly. Our Katrina Rose took this photo and reports that water was bubbling up from both sides […]
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
4 arrested after shots fired, fight at East Moline bar early Sunday
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Four Illinois women were arrested early Sunday morning after a fight at an East Moline bar that broke out during a shots fired incident. According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street after gunshots were reported.
Colorful new murals enliven King Center, downtown Moline
The boundlessly talented QC muralists Heidi Sallows and Sarah Robb continue to help beautify the area, with their stunning artwork both indoors and out. Earlier this year, the veteran artists formed their own business (Mural Soup) and partnered on creating colorful art throughout Nerdspeak Brewery in Bettendorf. In this summer’s Metro Arts youth apprenticeship program, Sallows and Robb led 20 students (ages 15-21) in painting new murals at two intersections at Davenport’s 4th and Pershing.
2 dead, 3 injured after SUV loses control, lands on its side in Duck Creek
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others injured late Monday night, Aug. 22 when their vehicle lost control and landed in Duck Creek. A Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of North Fairmount Street when its driver lost control. The SUV crossed the center line, struck a bridge and came to a rest on its side in Duck Creek, according to the Davenport Police Department.
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Four people were injured after a crash in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, police said. The Bettendorf Police Department responded at 4:10 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Middle Road and Spruce Hills Drive for a reported crash, according to a media release. A green Dodge Charger failed...
REVIEW: Richmond Hill takes us on melancholy, colorful road trip
The new show at Richmond Hill in Geneseo — the family-friendly comedy “Leaving Iowa” — is definitely a mixed bag, in good and not so good ways. The nostalgic memory play by Tim Clue and Spike Manton is set both in the present day and — in whiplash-inducing flashbacks — the summer of a 1984 during a family vacation from Winterset, Iowa to Hannibal, Mo.
Moline history comes to life with actors on free trolley tour
As part of Moline’s weeklong celebration of its 150th anniversary, several well-known Quad Citizens will portray historic Moliners, in a series of free trolley tours. The tours run every half-hour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday Aug. 24. They will begin and end at the John Deere Pavilion, River Drive and 15th Street, Moline.
Local vet gives condition update on dogs seized from Sherrard home
MERCER CO., Ill. (KWQC) - A local vet helps treat the 198 dogs seized from a rural Sherrard woman’s property. Veterinarian Jermey Joy spent three days examing each rescued Mercer County pet. The dogs received medication, updated vaccines, and scanning microchips. Dr. Jermey Joy said, “We did see a...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Dairies compete for State Fair honors
Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged Friday, August 12, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta exhibited the Grand Champion Female and the Senior Champion Female. Le-o-la Holsteins of Peosta also won Premier Breeder and the Premier Exhibitor this year. The...
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sally!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Sally! Sally is here to give the best AWHOO she has in her.
Police investigate early-morning KwikShop robbery
Davenport Police continue to investigate an early-morning robbery Monday in Davenport. Shortly before 2 a.m., Davenport Police responded to a report of a robbery at the KwikShop, 1136 E. Locust St., in reference to the report of a robbery to a business. Preliminary information indicates that a suspect entered the...
