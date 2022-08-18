Read full article on original website
Related
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
Kanye West's Adidas Slide Set To Drop In "Flax" Colorway: Photos
Kanye West has come through with some pretty interesting footwear over the years. One of his most prized creations has been the Adidas Yeezy Slide, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years. As far as Yeezys go, it is a pretty inexpensive piece of clothing, and overall, the design is intriguing enough for you to at least want one pair for your collection.
Artificial Intelligence-Powered Rapper Signs To Major Label
For a while now, researchers and scientists have warned of the coming singularity, when technology outgrows human intelligence and has a mind of its own. While there's little evidence this event is coming any time soon, robots taking humans' jobs has certainly proven to be real, and even artists are in danger.
DJ Khaled Unveils Stacked "God Did" Tracklist
If there's one thing to expect from a DJ Khaled album, it's a list of strong features. Over the course of his career, Khaled has largely depended on his collaborators to help bring his vision to life. Khaled has hinted at some of the features on God Did. He confirmed that Jay-Z appears on the project while Drake and Lil Baby helped kick off the campaign earlier this month with "Staying Alive."
Raz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"
There have been plenty of music acts that have gone from touring the world together to not being able to be in the same room with one another. The ongoing tension between the members of B2K has played out like a soap opera, even making its way to reality television when Fizz dated the mother of Omarion's children, Apryl Jones. The drama unfolded on-screen and on social media as the former friends unleashed on one another, and things were reignited after Omarion's much-talked-about Verzuz performance.
Offset Teases Moneybagg Yo Collab As Follow-Up To Baby Keem-Produced Single
With Quavo and Takeoff embarking on a new side project, it seems like Offset is taking the solo route. It's been three years since Migos embarked on their solo ventures to follow the commercial success of Culture II. 'Set easily had the most successful project out of the three artists but it looks like he's leveling up with his sophomore solo album.
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
Cam'ron Explains How Dame Dash Influenced Him To End Jay-Z Beef
There have been many stories from the Roc-A-Fella era detailing the longstanding tension between Jay-Z and Cam'ron. Cam's explained the root of their issues in the past, which he admits has petty origins. Apparently, he deleted Jay's verse off of "Oh Boy (Remix)" after Hov deleted his verse off of a Peedi Crakk song.
Jay-Z, Diddy, Ye, Tom Brady Forgiven For PPP Loans: Report
Some of the richest rappers in the game have been forgiven for multi-million dollar PPP loans, according to the Daily Mail. Some of America's biggest celebrities, including hip-hop's wealthiest moguls like Kanye West, Diddy, and Jay-Z, pulled out millions of dollars in PPP loans during the pandemic to help with their payroll. New documents emerged revealing the exact amounts each celebrity pulled out, as well as their status. For the most part, the government forgave many of the loans pulled out by these celebrities.
Johnny Depp To Dress Up As MTV Moonman During Surprise VMA Appearance
Johnny Depp has had an extremely tumultuous year, and what better way to end it than by becoming MTV's new Moonman. According to reports, the 59-year old actor is said to be in talks to make a surprise appearance at the 2022 Video Music Awards dressed as the networks infamous mascot. Depp has yet to confirm the news, however, VMA production team members say that the award winning star will show face at some point during the award show's broadcast on Sunday, August 28.
Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"
Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.
Kodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"
Though he's best known for stirring the pot and causing trouble, Kodak Black's fans have noticed a maturity coming through in his lyrics as of late. With his most recent arrival – a surprise 4-track EP, Closure, which dropped this weekend – the 25-year-old continued this theme, particularly on "They Fear Me."
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
"House Of The Dragon" Debuts As HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever
After seeing the wild success that Game of Thrones earned throughout its eight-season run, TV lovers have been expecting a similar response for the franchise's new prequel series, House of the Dragon, which premiered on Sunday (August 21). As Entertainment Weekly reports, the first episode broke a major record at...
Young Thug Given October 2023 Court Date In $6M Legal Battle With AEG Presents
Young Thug has likely been spending more and more time gearing up for his impending January 2023 trial surrounding the 56-count YSL gang indictment, but that's not the only legal battle the So Much Fun rapper has to face next year. As AllHipHop reports, Thugger has been given yet another...
