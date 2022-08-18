Video: Michael Page, Mike Perry plenty tense and serious at BKFC 27 faceoff

LONDON – Mike Perry and Michael Page got their latest chance to size each other up Thursday.

Perry was plenty tense, but also a little playful – but Page didn’t flinch and seemed deadly serious. The two fight in a bareknuckle boxing match Saturday in the BKFC main event in London.

Perry is a former UFC standout fighting for BKFC for the second time. Page is on loan from Bellator in a special arrangement between the two promotions.

Thursday, they faced off after a pre-fight news conference. They went nose-to-nose a few weeks back when the fight was announced, as well. Check out the video above.