hotnewhiphop.com
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tink Connects With Fabolous On "Oooh Triflin" Track From Her New Album
Amongst the many male artists who delivered new music this weekend (B.o.B, Larry June, and Tank, just to name a few) comes a fresh new offering from 27-year-old Tink, who shared her 16-track Pillow Talk project on Friday (August 19) featuring artists like G Herbo, Russ, and Toosii. Yet another...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Teases Moneybagg Yo Collab As Follow-Up To Baby Keem-Produced Single
With Quavo and Takeoff embarking on a new side project, it seems like Offset is taking the solo route. It's been three years since Migos embarked on their solo ventures to follow the commercial success of Culture II. 'Set easily had the most successful project out of the three artists but it looks like he's leveling up with his sophomore solo album.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled Unveils Stacked "God Did" Tracklist
If there's one thing to expect from a DJ Khaled album, it's a list of strong features. Over the course of his career, Khaled has largely depended on his collaborators to help bring his vision to life. Khaled has hinted at some of the features on God Did. He confirmed that Jay-Z appears on the project while Drake and Lil Baby helped kick off the campaign earlier this month with "Staying Alive."
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"
Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Leaves Fans Startled With Aggressive "D U Down" Dance Routine
There might not be a rapper that's as descriptive of their bedroom fantasies in 2022 as Kevin Gates. In the past few months, he's elicited incredulous reactions to his claims surrounding semen retention, sex with his cousin, and his urges to drink Beyoncé's urine. Needless to say, there's no shame in his game, and his latest stop on The Big Lyfe tour put that front and center.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam'ron Explains How Dame Dash Influenced Him To End Jay-Z Beef
There have been many stories from the Roc-A-Fella era detailing the longstanding tension between Jay-Z and Cam'ron. Cam's explained the root of their issues in the past, which he admits has petty origins. Apparently, he deleted Jay's verse off of "Oh Boy (Remix)" after Hov deleted his verse off of a Peedi Crakk song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West's Adidas Slide Set To Drop In "Flax" Colorway: Photos
Kanye West has come through with some pretty interesting footwear over the years. One of his most prized creations has been the Adidas Yeezy Slide, which has gained quite a bit of popularity in recent years. As far as Yeezys go, it is a pretty inexpensive piece of clothing, and overall, the design is intriguing enough for you to at least want one pair for your collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Artificial Intelligence-Powered Rapper Signs To Major Label
For a while now, researchers and scientists have warned of the coming singularity, when technology outgrows human intelligence and has a mind of its own. While there's little evidence this event is coming any time soon, robots taking humans' jobs has certainly proven to be real, and even artists are in danger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler Perry Delivers First Trailer For Netflix Film "A Jazzman's Blues"
It's about that time for another Tyler Perry production and it is a project that the filmmaker previously said is "very, very different for" him. Perry has built a billion-dollar empire with the help of his famed character Mabel Simmons, but his other non-Madea productions have also proven to be lucrative. The Chitlin Circuit icon has been preparing for the release of his forthcoming Netflix film, A Jazzman's Blues.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Reacts To Druski's Roast Of Explicit "D U Down" Dance
Kevin Gates has the internet in a frenzy, once again. During a recent date on the Big Lyfe tour, Kevin Gates provided fans with a visual companion to his single, "D U Down" in the form of a dance routine, one that he's been performing stage to stage in different cities. The rapper's performance led to plenty of reactions, largely due to the rapper's shamelessness in the imaginary dramatization of his moves in the bedroom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Snoop Dogg Recalls Declining Dr. Dre's Offer For "Eazy-Duz-It" Beat
Snoop Dogg stands as one of the greatest rappers of all time but he admittedly had to work on his confidence when he was coming up, per HipHopDX. During a recent interview on Big U's Checc'n - The Podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled one of his earlier introductions to Dr. Dre who, at the time, asked him to jump on Eazy-E's "Eazy-Duz-It" beat.
