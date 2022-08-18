Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the Lighthouse, with a thirty-minute tour at the lighthouse. Since 2012, an all-volunteer team through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the lighthouse, while the City of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.

