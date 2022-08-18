Read full article on original website
Oswego Cinema 7 08/26/2022 - 09/01/2022
Beast (R), Bodies Bodies Bodies (R), Bullet Train (R), Dragon Ball: Hero (PG-13), Invitation (PG-13), League of Superpets (PG), Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG), Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13), Three Thousand Years of Longing (R)
Legislators Gather At 2022 Oswego County Fair
Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to celebrate the event’s return after a two-year hiatus. Oswego County Fair President Harold Smith welcomed the group and talked about some of the new initiatives the board has undertaken. The group was also joined by Miss Rodeo New York 2022 Ericka Vrooman and Miss Teen Rodeo New York 2022 Ella Blunt. The Oswego County Fair provided dinner and a tour of the fairgrounds to showcase some of the improvements and introduce new legislators to the event.
Fall Rummage Sale Returns to Minetto United Methodist Church
After a long pandemic hiatus, the traditional rummage sale will return this fall to the Minetto United Methodist Church with its customary assortment of clothing, housewares, and other items. The sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, in the evening 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. On Friday, September 30, the sale...
Oswego Lighthouse Boat Tour Schedule Extended
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum announced its lighthouse tour schedule has been extended to run through September. The schedule originally planned to end early this summer due to break wall maintenance. That project has been postponed until the spring of 2023, enabling lighthouse tours to continue. Boat tours will...
Free Resource Book Available at Oswego County Senior Fair
Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr. – August 19, 2022
Joseph Peter Rotolo Jr., 78, of Oswego, passed away on August 19, 2022. He is survived by his son, Jason Rotolo, his daughter-in-law, Ranya, his grandson, Dominic, his brother and best friend, Robert Rotolo, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rotolo. Joe was born in the Women’s Infirmary in Manhattan, NY on...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17th & 18th
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the City of Oswego’s Wright’s Landing Marina, provide visitors with a boat ride to and from the Lighthouse, with a thirty-minute tour at the lighthouse. Since 2012, an all-volunteer team through the maritime museum has worked to restore the interior of the lighthouse, while the City of Oswego and Assemblyman Will Barclay partnered to fund exterior renovations in 2018.
Arlene B. Brown – August 22, 2022
Arlene B. Brown, 85 of Oswego passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937 one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
Dr. Allen Rosenberg – August 12, 2022
After a life well lived, Dr Allen Rosenberg, podiatrist, passed away peacefully August 12th 2022 in Oswego New York at 94. Dr Rosenberg was born April 3rd 1928 in Brooklyn, New York. Dr Rosenberg graduated from Thomas Jefferson high School in Brooklyn in 1946. While in high school he excelled...
