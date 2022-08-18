Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.

