Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
wichitabyeb.com
Bite Size News 8/20/22: Tuta’s Teriyaki, Cody’s, Copper Oven Bakery and more
Some random updates in our restaurant community. Here’s a list of quick bite size news to keep you up to date on changes taking place in Wichita. Tuta’s Teriyaki at 1212 S Tyler Rd will be closed on Monday, August 22 for renovations. They will be back open on Tuesday, September 6.
'After the Storm': Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece
Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
wichitabyeb.com
What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company
Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
Cheyenne Bottoms inspires Great Bend artist's beer can label
A Great Bend artist has embraced one of Barton County’s biggest attractions to make even cans of beer artistic. Yuchen Wang-Boswell used inspiration from Cheyenne Bottoms for the latest beer label at Dry Lake Brewing in Great Bend. The beer, called Cheyenne Bottoms UP, is a lager now available to purchase in cans at Dry Lake.
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
GREAT BEND — The United Way of Central Kansas has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income...
allaccess.com
KDGS (Power 93.5)/Wichita Morning Co-Host Carla Ayala Moves To Afternoons
AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA morning co-host CARLA AYALA has moved to afternoons. AYALA had been paired with PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS since coming to KDGS in 2017. Prior to that, AYALA had been at KKGQ (Q92) from 2015 to 2017.
foxkansas.com
Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish
WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WIBW
Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
Destinations abound flying United at Salina Regional Airport
Whether for the first-time air traveler or a veteran, airline workers at the Salina Regional Airport’s M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal are proud to serve most any need. “There are hundreds of destinations just a connection away, and for the small-town friendliness and feel that you get at Salina, it’s a hidden gem,” said Steph Flanagan, general manager of the SkyWest Salina station.
Vacant spot near Wesley Medical Center about to get a new restaurant tenant
The restaurant is set to open in early September.
KWCH.com
Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
Kansas American Legion Rider dies in motorcycle crash on way to National Legacy Run
CONWAY, Ark. (KSNW) — A Kansas American Legion Rider has died in a motorcycle crash while on his way to The American Legion Legacy Run. Jeremy Ehart, the Department of Kansas Commander, shared the news on the Department of Kansas American Legion Facebook page. It is with a heavy heart I announce a dear friend […]
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Tutors Pizza
A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
classiccountry1070.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
ksal.com
Motorcycle Crash Sunday Evening
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday evening in South Salina. The single vehicle crash happened at around 6:00 on South Ohio Street, north of the intersection of Ohio and Albert. As first responders arrived, one person and a motorcycle were both down in the street. The...
Small earthquake shakes part of Marion County Saturday
MARION - A minor earthquake shook part of eastern Marion County this morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude quake struck at 8:10 a.m. Saturday southeast of Marion. The quake was centered just north of 160th Street between Zebulon Road and Yarrow Road.
KWCH.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit
You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
