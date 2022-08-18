ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KSN News

Food trucks compete at 10th Annual Burger Battle in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, the 10th Annual Burger Battle was held at OJ Watson Park. It was food truck style where four food trucks competed to win People’s Choice for best burger. This event is put on by KETCH, a non-profit that helps adults with disabilities. “The funds all go to the programs […]
WICHITA, KS
Hays Post

'After the Storm': Hoisington artist depicts linemen in new piece

Some of the unsung heroes are the brave men and women climbing electrical poles to restore power to the masses after a storm. Hoisington artist Bruce Bitter of B&B Metal Arts is paying tribute to those linemen with his "After the Storm" stainless steel installment, recently dedicated to Jim McVey at the new Wheatland Electric facility on east 10th Street in Great Bend.
HOISINGTON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

What to expect at Maple Street Pizza Company

Something new is opening on Monday, August 22 in the former Kanai space at 12111 W. Maple. Maple Street Pizza Company has taken over the space formerly held by Kanai and Lilikoi Asian Bistro. Specializing in 12-inch wood-fired artisan pizzas, they look to add more local dining to the area of Maple and 119th. We dropped by to give you a sneak peek at what to expect before they open to the public.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Local hospice staff helps fulfill a dying wish

WICHITA - To marry Armando, and to never be forgotten. These were the two wishes that Monica Velasquez shared with Phoenix Home Care and Hospice nurse, Hillary Kreutzer, as Hillary laid in the hospital bed holding her. At the time, Monica was experiencing severe pain indicating her cervical cancer was...
WICHITA, KS
Hutchinson, KS
WIBW

Flint Hills Spas helps grant Moundridge 5-year-old’s hot tub wish

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Moundridge 5-year-old now has a safe place to enjoy the water after Flint Hills Spas and Make-A-Wish granted her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Flint Hills Spas in Wichita says it was approached earlier in 2022 by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Missouri and Kansas and had been asked to deliver and set up a hot tub to fulfill a wish for a child in the Sunflower State.
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
Salina Post

Destinations abound flying United at Salina Regional Airport

Whether for the first-time air traveler or a veteran, airline workers at the Salina Regional Airport’s M.J. Kennedy Air Terminal are proud to serve most any need. “There are hundreds of destinations just a connection away, and for the small-town friendliness and feel that you get at Salina, it’s a hidden gem,” said Steph Flanagan, general manager of the SkyWest Salina station.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Water main break in east Wichita causes road closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch has confirmed that a water main break near east Douglas avenue and north Rock road is blocking off traffic in the area. All of Douglas between Armour and Rock road has been shut down. Avoid the area if possible.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Tutors Pizza

A new restaurant has opened called Tutors Pizza. Located at 524 S. Seneca, they aim to draw in a much more diverse audience than past businesses in the location. With pizza, arcade games, a play area for children, a patio with corn hole and televisions everywhere, Tutors Pizza is a family-friendly pizza place with lots to do.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Chase ends with crash in west Wichita

An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Motorcycle Crash Sunday Evening

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday evening in South Salina. The single vehicle crash happened at around 6:00 on South Ohio Street, north of the intersection of Ohio and Albert. As first responders arrived, one person and a motorcycle were both down in the street. The...
SALINA, KS
Travel Maven

7 of the Best Castles in Kansas That You Can Visit

You don't have to travel all the way to Europe to see a castle in real life, Kansas is a state that's filled with them. From gorgeous historic buildings to places so abandoned they're rumored to be haunted, here is a list of some of the most intriguing Kansas castles and where you can find them.
KANSAS STATE
