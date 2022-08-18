Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
Ole! Taco trucks, art fair bringing first Latin-flavored fiesta to Novi's Fountain Walk
Raise your hand, or margarita glass, if you like tacos with a side of art. The first ever Novi Taco Fest & Novi Fine Art Fair will take over Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk the last weekend in August, and tacos and art are just the start. In addition...
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Seafood lovers: Check out this Detroit restaurant with a rooftop patio
With their signature dish being seafood slathered in a deliciously buttery sauce, it’s no wonder how Sloppy Crab got its name. The dish, called a Sloppy Pot, is their take on a seafood boil. Traditionally the dish is made in a bag and is filled with a variety of shellfish, potatoes, and corn. While they like things sloppy, they didn’t want to be so sloppy, so they present their version piled elegantly in a giant pot, hence the name.
Autoblog
Woodward Dream Cruise Photo Gallery | Classics and American muscle
The 2022 running of the Woodward Dream Cruise just went down, and we were there from morning to evening drinking in the sweet sights and pre-emissions exhaust fumes. Yes, it’s a little smelly on Woodward Ave. this time of year. Just like always, the Dream Cruise invites all comers...
candgnews.com
Food truck rally to feed Dodge Park attendees
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce wants you to come to Dodge Park hungry Sept. 9. That’s because the chamber and local eateries are planning to throw a Dodge Park Food Truck Rally. As its name suggests, the event will be at Dodge Park, located near the intersection of Dodge Park Road and Utica Road.
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
Okemos twin brothers are making headlines with their art and their hearts
Max and Louis Boyang are taking the art world by storm winning all sorts of national and international awards, but what they are doing with their art makes them this week’s Good Neighbors.
Detroit News
Just-reopened Belle Isle slide closes after riders bounce down it
Detroit — The historic giant slide that reopened Friday on Detroit's Belle Isle closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said. The slide's surface will be retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the...
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants to visit before University of Michigan students return
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re wondering what the rumbling in the distance is, it’s the horde of students getting ready to descend upon Ann Arbor to start classes at the University of Michigan. While students have already started taking over university haunts like The Brown Jug or...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Lakefront Highland Twp. home resembles lighthouse
An Oakland County house with looks that shine and seem like it could light the way for ships at sea is for sale. And part of the white, two-story cottage's charm is its more than a strong resemblance to a lighthouse. The more-than-1,500-square-foot house is located at 4041 Flynn Drive...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
There’s an actual Yacht Rock band and they’re playing in Michigan this weekend
DETROIT - Want Toto? Check. Hall and Oates? Check. Michael McDonald, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins... check, check, check and check. You don’t have to wind your way down to Baker Street, wherever that might be, to listen to some of the smoothest hits of the 70s and 80s.
Detroit News
Top moments at the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
Here we are now, entertain us. So thought 1 million or so souls who descended on Woodward for the 27th Dream Cruise on Saturday, and they weren't disappointed. Here are some of the top moments from Saturday's auto extravaganza. Cops don't like these donuts. The Dream Cruise is known as...
Watch: People Go FLYING After Belle Isle Giant Slide Reopens… then Closes in Just Hours
Turns out, we weren't ready for the Belle Isle Slide to reopen. Buzz was big, because those who remember growing up with the big slide recall the excitement of flying down the slide at "lightning speed." But it turns out, "lightning" hurts... who knew. Mere hours after the giant metal...
