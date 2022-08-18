Read full article on original website
Former Hays city manager to discuss Arkansas River tour at Hays library
Learn about the history and future of the Arkansas River from someone who has traveled its entire length. Former Hays City Manager Hannes Zacharias presents this Humanities Kansas program on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Hays Public Library, 1205 Main. Zacharias embarked on his second solo kayak trip...
Operation Christmas Child workshops set for Hays, Norton
Operation Christmas Child will have a “Project Leader Workshop” in two locations on Saturday, Sept.10. The workshop is for anyone in a church or civic organization who is just learning about OCC, is just getting started, or is currently an OCC leader who would like some new, fresh ideas, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area coordinator.
Ellis native named collections manager at Hays library
The Hays Public Library has hired Kayla Ford to take over the position of collections manager. She began work at the library on Aug. 8. Ford is an Ellis native, who attended Fort Hays State University. She worked at the Golden Belt Cooperative Association in Ellis prior to accepting the position with the library.
Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards
BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
🎙Post Podcast: Hays housing report subject of Grow Hays Quarterly Luncheon
On this episode of the Post Podcast Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams shares information about a Hays housing report. For more about the Post Podcast, including a full list of episodes and episode transcripts click here.
Grow Hays executive director to answer listener questions on KAYS Friday
During Friday's Eagle Morning Show Grow Hays executive director Doug Williams will answer your burning questions about the area economy. Questions can be submitted via Facebook on the Hays Post or KAYS page.
Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday
Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
Ellis Co. Bukovinafest to honor German-speaking immigrants
The Bukovina Society of the Americas, headquartered in Ellis, will host its first Bukovinafest in five years Sept. 15 to 17. There is no charge for the program, but participants need to pre-register by Sept. 1 and prepay for meals. Events Friday night will be at the Bukovina Society Museum...
Hays PD Activity Log, July 31 - Aug. 13
The Hays Police Department responded to 141 calls from July 31 to Aug. 13, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
🎙 Hays USD 489 starts year with stable enrollment
Enrollment as of Monday at Hays USD 489 was within four students of last year, Superintendent Ron Wilson told the school board Monday. Official enrollment won't be counted until Sept. 20, but the school district is maintaining at about 3,000 students. The largest increase in the district was at the...
UPDATE: Hays USD 489 will keep same COVID-19 policy for 2022-23
Correction 10:30 a.m. Aug 23: USD 489 is offering COVID testing but has not set a regular schedule at Rockwell Administration Center at this time. The Hays school district released its COVID-19 and influenza policies for the school year at the school board meeting Monday. The policy is the same...
🎥 All schools in session Monday; Hays PD urges driver vigilance
Fort Hays State University and NCK Technical College begin their fall semesters Monday; the other many schools in Hays started classes last week. With those changes comes an increase in local traffic and the Hays Police Department (HPD) is urging drivers to be cautious. The most important thing you can...
Kansas teen dies after SUV rollover crash
SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch. The diver...
DSNWK awarded community service tax credits
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has been awarded $150,000 through the Community Service Tax Credit Grant program at the 50-percent rate through the Kansas Department of Commerce. There were 55 applications of which 29 were awarded with a total of $4,084,455.75. $1 million of that amount went to childcare projects. The tax credits are available to donors on a first come, first served basis and are expected to go quickly.
🏈 FHSU wraps up second week of preseason camp with scrimmage
HAYS - The Fort Hays State football team wrapped up their second week of preseason camp with a scrimmage Saturday morning at Lewis Field. The defense ruled the day making several key stops against both the No. 1 and No. 2 offense. Click below to hear Chris Brown's thought's... Photo's...
Hays USD 489 school board to have budget hearing Monday
The Hays USD 489 school board will have its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. It will be preceded by a revenue neutral hearing. Although the district's local option budget mill levy will be slightly lower than last year, the amount raised by the overall school mill levy will increase because of an increase in the property valuation in the district.
HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 13
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Xavier Alejandro Guaderrama, 20, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 7 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Jacob Wayne King, 34, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 in Hays...
🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach
HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
