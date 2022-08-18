ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoisington, KS

Hays Post

Operation Christmas Child workshops set for Hays, Norton

Operation Christmas Child will have a “Project Leader Workshop” in two locations on Saturday, Sept.10. The workshop is for anyone in a church or civic organization who is just learning about OCC, is just getting started, or is currently an OCC leader who would like some new, fresh ideas, said Rachel Albin, Northwest Kansas area coordinator.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis native named collections manager at Hays library

The Hays Public Library has hired Kayla Ford to take over the position of collections manager. She began work at the library on Aug. 8. Ford is an Ellis native, who attended Fort Hays State University. She worked at the Golden Belt Cooperative Association in Ellis prior to accepting the position with the library.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Smoky Hills PBS receives 13 KAB awards

BUNKER HILL — The Kansas Association of Broadcasters has recognized Smoky Hills PBS for 13 awards, including Non-Metro Station of the Year for the 7th year in a row. “What an amazing job by our staff to receive 13 awards,” said Betsy Schwien, Smoky Hills PBS general manager. “None of this could have been possible without hard work and dedication by each of our employees. To win the Non-Metro Station of the Year for seven years straight says a lot about our station and the things we are able to accomplish each and every year. I’m so proud of our team and look forward to another successful year.”
BUNKER HILL, KS
Hays Post

Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday

Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Ellis Co. Bukovinafest to honor German-speaking immigrants

The Bukovina Society of the Americas, headquartered in Ellis, will host its first Bukovinafest in five years Sept. 15 to 17. There is no charge for the program, but participants need to pre-register by Sept. 1 and prepay for meals. Events Friday night will be at the Bukovina Society Museum...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Hays USD 489 starts year with stable enrollment

Enrollment as of Monday at Hays USD 489 was within four students of last year, Superintendent Ron Wilson told the school board Monday. Official enrollment won't be counted until Sept. 20, but the school district is maintaining at about 3,000 students. The largest increase in the district was at the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Hays USD 489 will keep same COVID-19 policy for 2022-23

Correction 10:30 a.m. Aug 23: USD 489 is offering COVID testing but has not set a regular schedule at Rockwell Administration Center at this time. The Hays school district released its COVID-19 and influenza policies for the school year at the school board meeting Monday. The policy is the same...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎥 All schools in session Monday; Hays PD urges driver vigilance

Fort Hays State University and NCK Technical College begin their fall semesters Monday; the other many schools in Hays started classes last week. With those changes comes an increase in local traffic and the Hays Police Department (HPD) is urging drivers to be cautious. The most important thing you can...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Kansas teen dies after SUV rollover crash

SCOTT COUNTY—A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 11a.m. Saturday in Scott County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Isaac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, Haviland, was southbound on Venison Road just north of Kansas 96. The SUV entered the west ditch. The diver...
SCOTT COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

DSNWK awarded community service tax credits

Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas has been awarded $150,000 through the Community Service Tax Credit Grant program at the 50-percent rate through the Kansas Department of Commerce. There were 55 applications of which 29 were awarded with a total of $4,084,455.75. $1 million of that amount went to childcare projects. The tax credits are available to donors on a first come, first served basis and are expected to go quickly.
DECATUR COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays USD 489 school board to have budget hearing Monday

The Hays USD 489 school board will have its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. It will be preceded by a revenue neutral hearing. Although the district's local option budget mill levy will be slightly lower than last year, the amount raised by the overall school mill levy will increase because of an increase in the property valuation in the district.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 13

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Xavier Alejandro Guaderrama, 20, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 7 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Jacob Wayne King, 34, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 in Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈🎧 Hickel excited for challenge of being a college coach

HAYS – The newest member of the Fort Hays State football team’s coaching staff is a familiar name and face. Layton Hickel, who played for the Tigers, is in his first season as defensive line coach. Hickel replaced Ike Eguae who left for a similar position at Division I Stephen F. Austin after seven seasons with the Tigers.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

