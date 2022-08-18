Read full article on original website
Related
Acura ARX-06 Hypercar Revealed With 670-HP Bespoke V6 Engine
Acura's entrant in the LMDh hypercar class will go racing in 2023. All-new 2.4-liter turbo V6 with hybrid assistance produces 670 horsepower. Chassis development by ORECA and design by Acura Design Studio. Acura has lifted the lid on the all-new ARX-06 prototype, an electrified race car itching to do battle...
Road & Track
Porsche's "Sally Carrera" One-Off Sold for $3.6 Million
A week ago, Porsche finally revealed what may be the strangest project in the history of its Sonderwunsch one-off team: a 911 GTS inspired by Sally Carrera, the character from Pixar's Cars franchise. Now, we know exactly how much an open market values a car from Cars. The Sally Carrera GTS sold for $3.6 million at last night's RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey.
Special Edition Bugatti Veyron Selling at Mecum's Daytime Sale in Monterey
How did this ridiculously fast car come out in 2005?. The Bugatti Veyron and Chiron have become icons within the supercar community because of their incredible performance. However, most people don't truly understand the beauty of these wild German racing vehicles. One of the craziest things about the Veyron, in particular, is that it's been around since 2005, an exciting time within the automotive industry. The example in this listing was built in 2014 and shocked the world with its stunning good looks and speed. So what exactly makes this wild Supercar such an excellent choice for any collector or enthusiast looking to push the limits of speed even in today's world?
One of Ten 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Werks Spyder Heads To Auction
This is one of the most successfully campaigned factory team alloy Spyders. Only 34 examples of the 718 were built between the years of 1957 and 1959, and the first 10 of those cars were actually built as prototypes for racing and development, with the help of factory drivers. All 718 models used the same tubular space frame; the 718 was known as a rigid car with minimal extra weight. Porsche was locked in on making more effective race cars that could dominate at important events like Le Mans, and the 718 was an important part of that. Car 718-006, or “The Shining Spyder,” is a Porsche from a lineage of evolution of the Porsche racing development of chassis and body design.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gmauthority.com
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
Top Speed
This Chinese Scooter Is A Kawasaki Ninja H2 Clone No One Saw Coming
Just when we thought Chinese clones couldn’t get any more disturbing, SYM has taken the wraps off its MMBCU scooter which looks inspired by a…wait for it..Kawasaki Ninja H2! Now, there’s no supercharger here (just imagine!), but if you look past the design, the scooter actually seems quite capable. Let’s take a look.
Top Speed
This 1985 Porsche Porsche 959 S Prototype Changed Automotive History
The Porsche 959 changed the course of supercar history. It’s part of a 1980s supercar elite that also includes the Lamborghini Countach and Ferrari F40. The stuff that the 959 had was completely unheard of in a production car, such as all-wheel drive (AWD), variable suspension, tire pressure monitoring, and a turbocharged flat-six. Porsche made a more track-focused 959 S, but it ditched stuff like the variable suspension for less weight whilst increasing the engine’s power output. While this model we’re seeing here is indeed a 959 S, this specific car is one of the only three prototypes that exist in the world.
Porsche 911 Answers The Question Of Whether Bigger (Tires) Is Better
How much difference does an inch make? If we're talking about the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S NAO tires that come on the Porsche 911, then there's a big distinction between them. In this video, Tyre Reviews tests both sizes and digs into their characteristics. Michelin makes the Pilot Sport 4S...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
Hennessey’s Venom F5 Roadster is a $3 Million Testament to American Performance
Back in 2021 during Monterey Car Week, Hennessey revealed the F5 Coupe - a supercar limited to just 24 units with a price of over $2 million and a promise of becoming the world’s fastest supercar. While we are still waiting for the F5 to pass the 300-mph barrier as promised, the tuner wowed the world with the F5 Roadster. Just as powerful as the coupe, the Roadster will be limited to 30 units and will be a little bit more expensive. It also promises it will become the fastest roadster in the world.
Top Speed
This E30 1989 BMW M3 Is Sure to Awaken the Purist in You
You don’t have to choose a Ferrari F40 or a Lamborghini Countach if you’ve ever wanted to drive the coolest car ever made. Instead, you can get behind the wheel of an E30 M3 (well, it’s challenging to find one) and stomp on the throttle to experience what the first-generation M3 was to drive. The E30 M3 was introduced in 1986 as a homologation model to satiate the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft) and Group A Touring rules. The E30 M3 became a motoring icon for its indomitable performance in Group A Touring races and even the 24 Hours Nürburgring. While it is not the fastest car around anymore, nor is it effortless to find, a 1989 iteration of the M3 is up for auction, and it could sell for a decent price.
Top Speed
This 1-in-630 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Is Your Ticket To Unlimited Bragging Rights
So in 2021, the two Italian giants joined hands to introduce the Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition. While only 630 units ever went on sale and were understandably sold out, there’s a pristine one available for grabs at Bring A Trailer with just 66 miles on its odometer.
1968 Chevrolet Nomad Wagon Pulled From A Field
This incredibly unique classic car may yet see the road once again. Originally browsing FaceBook marketplace for tractors and other classic vehicles, this man found something he liked in the background of an unexpected photo. This vehicle, later identified as a Chevelle Wagon/ Nomad, once pursued the streets as a daily driver. Getting groceries and hauling the family around was no challenge for the old road-going classic. However, as time went on the vehicle deteriorated leaving its body covered in rust and dents from decades of driving. Some of the more noticeable imperfections include the “whiskey dent” pointed out by the buyer and some other damage marks scattered throughout the body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
MotorAuthority
Gunther Werks Project Tornado turns the 993 Porsche 911 into a 700-hp RWD monster
It's named Project Tornado, and the specifications make it sound like it might just rip like its namesake. At last week's Monterey Car Week, Gunther Werks took the wraps off its latest creation: a remastered air-cooled Porsche 993 with 700 hp, a 6-speed manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive. The engine...
Top Speed
Land Rover Takes Aim at the Bentley Bentayga with the Range Rover Carmel Edition
Range Rover is showing off its latest ultra-luxury SV trim in this latest Carmel Edition. Fully loaded for starters, the Carmel edition shows what’s possible through the Special Vehicles division in terms of customization and exclusivity. Though that specialness comes at a cost of around $345,000.
Top Speed
Norton Motorcycles Sets Eyes On The Streets Rather Than The Racetrack
Norton Motorcycles has had a roller-coaster journey in the industry. What started off with highs such as the first-ever Isle Of Man TT win (in 1907) and a special place in the hearts of racing fans, came to a wretched low courtesy of multiple ownership changes and financial woes in the early 2000s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Sportster S Is Actually A Royal Enfield Classic 350!
The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has gathered a lot of attention all over the world ever since its debut last year. However, not everyone can just break the bank to take home this pricey Harley, which is why people use other ways to channel their affection. A fitting example of this...
Buy This Pristine 1982 GMC Camper Van for the Stripes and Submarine Top
CraigslistVan life beckons, and it could be yours in this $21,000 Craigslist find.
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Sportster S Top Speed Test Proves That It’s No Slouch
Harley-Davidson reshaped its popular sportster lineup last year with the introduction of the flat-track-inspired Sportster S. Not just that, the American bikemaker equipped it with the new Revolution Max 1250 engine instead of the common Milwaukee 114 mill. Though a cruiser, Harley was marketing the Sportster S as a…well, sporty motorcycle and for a brand specializing in cruisers, this was a bold claim.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
Comments / 2