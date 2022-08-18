Read full article on original website
westfieldathletics.com
Varsity Football Comeback falls short at New Pal
Last night, your Rocks traveled to New Palestine High School to face the Dragons. In a battle of two highly ranked Indiana programs, Westfield lost 28-42. The Dragons got the scoring started on the opening drive of the night, pounding down the field and punching it in. Westfield punted on their first offensive possession, but the defense held New Pal to a subsequent field goal attempt that flew short. The Shamrock offense pushed back into Dragon territory, but failed to convert on fourth down. The Rock D returned to the field and forced a three-and-out, coming up with a big tackle for loss on third down. A short punt had the Rocks threatening to even things up, but they would again turn the ball over on downs. The Dragons answered with their second scoring drive of the night, extending the lead 14-0. It wouldn't stay that way for long, however, as Terry Williams returned the following kickoff for a touchdown (Brody Boehm kick). With the lead trimmed, New Palestine reached into a pocket of tricks on the next drive, executing a fake punt on fourth down that resulted in a long touchdown. The Shamrock offense attempted to answer, stringing together a drive with the halftime clock winding down, but would ultimately miss the short field goal as time expired. Westfield went into the half down 7-21. The Rocks received the ball to start the second half, but coughed it up on their first play from scrimmage, returning possession to the Dragons. New Pal cashed in again, and extended their lead to 28-7. Cole Ballard found Patrick Schramm on the next Westfield possession for a scoring strike (Boehm kick), trimming things back to a 14 point deficit. It would stand 28-14 headed into the final period of play, with the Dragons pushing down the field. The Rock D struggled to get the stop they needed, and New Pal added to their lead early in the fourth with another score. The Rocks kept fighting, though, and Kendall Garnett rumbled in for a Westfield score to trim things back (Boehm kick). The Rock D was unable to hold on the next Dragon possession as New Pal slammed the door on any potential of a comeback with another score, pushing things back to 42-28 and eating a sizable portion of the clock in the process. The Rocks tried for one last score, but failed to convert on the short end of the field for the third time in the game, and the Dragons sealed the 42-28 final with a knee. The Rocks will return to action next Friday when they host the Lawrence Central Bears. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm.
cbs4indy.com
Turning up the heat in Indiana this week!
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for a surge of summer heat to round off the upcoming week. Dry weather with sunshine is ahead, as temperatures climb each day. Not much rain in the forecast this week! We will have sunshine across much of the state. Day by day, this will help us to eventually heat into the upper 80s by the weekend.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
WISH-TV
As Farmers’ Almanac issues winter outlook, how accurate have they been in recent years for Indianapolis?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Earlier this month, the Farmers’ Almanac released their 2022-23 winter outlook. Meteorological winter runs from December to February, but this outlook adds an extra month and is for December through March. “Unreasonably cold, snowy” is the prediction for this winter for much of the Midwest including Indiana. Although, these predictions are fun to look at and talk about, they haven’t done the best over the last few years in our region.
PHOTOS: Landspout creates funnel in the Indiana sky
On Saturday, the National Weather Service confirmed a landspout occurred in northcentral Indiana. The spout prompted a Tornado Warning in Randolph County. Was your residence affected? If so, send us a photo to wxinweb@nexstar.tv and electronically sign a content consent form here.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Neighbors welcome soon-to-be grocery store in northeast Indy food desert
Cook Medical is still working on the "Indy Fresh Market" grocery store to put on the corner. It's adding a food source to an area deemed a food desert.
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Inside Indiana Business
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
Man kicked out of Indiana State Fair for having rifle parts in backpack
INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack. A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police […]
Fox 59
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
VIDEO: Indiana officer's fiancée walks down aisle in special moment at hospital
RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police officer Seara Burton has been fighting for her life in an Ohio hospital, after being critically injured in a shooting a week before her wedding. It wasn't the wedding they had planned, but on Saturday, her fiancée Sierra Neal posted a video on TikTok...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Man falls 30 feet from upper level of Lucas Oil Stadium during concert, witness says
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman who witnessed the aftermath of a man falling during a Motley Crue concert Tuesday night at Lucas Oil Stadium says more safety measures need to be in place to avoid another incident she described as “absolutely horrible.” The concertgoer, who wished to remain anonymous, says she was in the second row […]
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s Alcohol & Tobacco Commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars have […]
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. On Aug. 4, members of the Indy FOP convened in order to hold a vote of confidence on the prosecutor and the courts in Marion County. The decision to […]
readthereporter.com
Meet Ma Bell . . . and Sheridan’s Kathy Bell
Sheridan’s own Kathy Bell may be one of the best kept secrets in Hamilton County. She is a singer, songwriter and karaoke DJ whose accolades include two singles that have been downloaded enough to qualify as platinum. Kathy Bell was born and raised in Indiana. She began singing and...
indyschild.com
Take a Ride on the Sullivan Express to PumpkinTown this October
The Sullivan Express is back with non-stop service to PumpkinTown! PumpkinTown! During the month of October, families can board the train at Sullivan Hardware and Garden’s Allisonville location and enjoy fun Halloween and fall fun activities for the whole family. Tickets for the 2022 PumpkinTown Sullivan Express go on...
