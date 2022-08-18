Read full article on original website
Allure
Sarah Hyland Got Married Wearing This TikTok-Viral Makeup
The bride's subtle glow accentuated all of her natural features. The day one says "I do" to their chosen partner is led by sometimes months or years of preparation. Leading up to that special day, one must spend a lot of time fantasizing about what their wedding day glamour will look like.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Allure
Kim Kardashian Turned Her White-Blonde Hair Silver
Hopefully, she remembered to turn off the water after rinsing out all that toner. Kim Kardashian is at it again. The reality star and Skims founder just made a subtle switch to her platinum-blonde hair and added a silvery sheen. Kardashian debuted the tweaked color on Instagram (where else?), posting a paparazzi-style picture of herself heading to her equally silver-grey car. In the photo, her platinum hair is worn super long with a few loose waves and pushed back over her shoulders.
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Church Issues Apology Over Unauthorized ‘Hamilton’ Shows, Confirms It Did Not Receive License to Stage Production
The Texas Church that produced multiple unauthorized and altered performances of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton has apologized. In a statement posted to Instagram on Tuesday seemingly by The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church’s pastor Roman Gutierrez, the ministry has issued a formal apology to Miranda, Hamilton’s producers and the “numerous others who have contributed their intellectual property to Hamilton.” More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Lithgow to Direct Off-Broadway Solo Show 'Everything's Fine' From 'Emma' Writer-Director Douglas McGrath (Exclusive)Antonyo Awards Set In-Person Ceremony at Apollo Theater for 2022 (Exclusive)CAA, Black Theatre Coalition Launch Fellowship for Historically Marginalized Theater Agents The statement acknowledges that...
Allure
Ariana Grande Gave Another Rare Glimpse of Her Natural Curls
Self-care rituals begin with one common step: Pulling your hair away from the face, whether by tying up in a ponytail, sheathing it in a bonnet, or simply pulling it back with a headband. On August 21, Ariana Grande made an example of just that. She introduced the launch of her new body-care collection with her natural curls flowing in rhythm to music so soothing to the soul, you can't help but want to tie up your own hair and indulge in some home-spa remedies of your own.
Allure
I Tried the TheraFace Pro That's All Over TikTok
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'm not above falling for the latest TikTok trends. I get hooked just as much as the next person. I love my Dyson Airwrap – even though my wallet curled up and cried a little when I bought it – so I knew I had to try the TheraFace Pro, a skin-care device that uses percussive therapy to reportedly reduce tension and relax muscles, when I saw it blowing up my For You Page. After scrolling through #theraface videos — a hashtag that has more than one million video views – I decided it was time to try it out for myself.
