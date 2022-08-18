All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'm not above falling for the latest TikTok trends. I get hooked just as much as the next person. I love my Dyson Airwrap – even though my wallet curled up and cried a little when I bought it – so I knew I had to try the TheraFace Pro, a skin-care device that uses percussive therapy to reportedly reduce tension and relax muscles, when I saw it blowing up my For You Page. After scrolling through #theraface videos — a hashtag that has more than one million video views – I decided it was time to try it out for myself.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 HOURS AGO