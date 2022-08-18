Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Engagement Rumors During Outing With Boyfriend

Photo: Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi were spotted shopping in New York City over the weekend and a diamond ring on the actor's ring finger has fans wondering if the couple is taking their relationship to the next level. According to Page Six, the Stranger Things star was seen holding Bongiovi, who is Jon Bon Jovi's youngest son, in a warm embrace.

However, one fan took to the comments under the photos of the couple posted by Pop Crave to point out that it might not be a diamond ring. "If that were an oval diamond it would have cuts in it to reflect light & sparkle, it usually isn’t completely rounded like that," the user wrote. "The clarity & color are not giving diamond either. Looks like moonstone to me."

The couple made their relationship public last summer when they were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll on a New York street. Nine months later, they made their red carpet at the BAFTAs in March 2022. They made their second red carpet appearance in May for the Season 4 premiere of Stranger Things. According to Page Six, they've been spotted "canoodling" everywhere in London and Italy as well.

In addition to her relationship, Millie Bobby Brown recently shared that she has enrolled in university. In a new cover story with Allure, the actress revealed that she's an online student at Purdue University which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. Brown is studying Human Services, a program where “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” The program's website states that it is “designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills." According to Deadline, Stranger Things has referenced Purdue in the past. Back in season 3, a shirt for the university appeared and was then sold online afterward.