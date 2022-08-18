Read full article on original website
George Miller casts child who went viral after being bullied in ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’
A boy who was once relentlessly bullied will soon be part of the cast for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, thanks to director George Miller. Back in 2020, the young Quaden Bayles’ story went viral after his mother filmed a video of him breaking into tears and begging for help after being bullied at his school in Australia. Numerous celebrities, including fellow Aussie and Logan star Hugh Jackman, Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, and Watchman actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, all voiced support for the then-9-year-old Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common version of dwarfism.
Film buffs roast the worst celebrity cameos in cinema
A celebrity cameo is a tricky thing to do well in a movie. The best are Stan Lee’s many cameos in countless Marvel movies, which provide both lighthearted moments and an acknowledgment of the man who helped create the characters. Other great examples of this done right are David Bowie in Zoolander, Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2, and Bill Murray in Zombieland.
‘The Black Phone’ director teases a stacked slate of upcoming projects
Renowned director Scott Derrickson is certainly no stranger when it comes to striking success in the realm of cinema. And after the ever-popular Doctor Strange electrified moviegoers and Marvel fanatics alike, the 56-year-old director followed this success with supernatural horror The Black Phone — which received tremendous critical praise and commercial success.
Forget ‘The Sandman,’ it’s Keanu Reeves’ Constantine fans want to celebrate
Given that he’s been the subject of much speculation surrounding his involvement in both Marvel and DC’s shared universes, it still stings for fans that Keanu Reeves’ Constantine didn’t get the sequels it deserved. Sure, talk of a second installment has emerged every now and again...
An Oscar-winning phenomenon seizes hold of #1 on streaming
Musicals have always proven to be big business, with the genre having been a widely popular and staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but very few have gone on to enjoy anything even close to resembling the levels of critical and commercial acclaim that greeted Damien Chazelle’s La La Land.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue
For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick
Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be
What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
Marty McFly was an unintentional gay icon, according to ‘Back to the Future’ theory
Back to the Future is possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time, as well as one of the best movies of all-time generally. But a new fan theory has given a whole new perspective on its hero Marty McFly. We’re nearly 40 years on from Back to the...
Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis confirms hybrid release for ‘Halloween Ends’
It looks like nobody’s going to be safe from Michael Myers this October. In a video tweet from the Halloween Ends official Twitter account, Jamie Lee Curtis took the time to celebrate the upcoming release of the franchise’s highly anticipated swansong, as well as the legacy of the storied horror franchise, which she’s been at the center of for over four decades ever since her first appearance as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film. And, of course, there was ample time for a cheeky cameo appearance from Laurie’s nemesis.
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
Owen Wilson was excited about becoming a superhero, even if he had to do it away from the MCU
Superheroes have been all the rage in the world of entertainment for the better part of the last decade; whether it’s multi-million dollar blockbusters put out by the MCU, acclaimed episodic ventures such as The Boys and Invincible, or some of the more grounded features like Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, it looks like superheroes will continue leading the genre fiction train for quite some time.
Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again
Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
‘The Black Phone’ director explains why we’re all obsessed with murderers and monsters
Let’s be honest with ourselves. We’ve all been caught munching on popcorn, cuddled up on the sofa, binge-watching the latest true crime documentary. If you haven’t, you’re lying. For some unknown reason, we’re all inexplicably drawn to macabre works of art, cinema and literature. This morbid curiosity about death and the sinister motives behind murders is what coerces us into committing and scheduling several hours of our lives to hour-long documentary episodes about real-life crimes.
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
Netflix users held hostage by an action thriller that suffered from huge problems
When you think of tortured productions that were originally designed to launch sprawling franchises but ended up being cut short, a long list of big budget Hollywood titles will immediately come to mind. It’s a universal problem, though, as last year’s Finnish action thriller Omerta 6/12 can attest.
