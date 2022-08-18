ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

George Miller casts child who went viral after being bullied in ‘Mad Max’ prequel, ‘Furiosa’

A boy who was once relentlessly bullied will soon be part of the cast for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa, thanks to director George Miller. Back in 2020, the young Quaden Bayles’ story went viral after his mother filmed a video of him breaking into tears and begging for help after being bullied at his school in Australia. Numerous celebrities, including fellow Aussie and Logan star Hugh Jackman, Walking Dead actor Jon Bernthal, and Watchman actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, all voiced support for the then-9-year-old Bayles, who was born with achondroplasia, the most common version of dwarfism.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Film buffs roast the worst celebrity cameos in cinema

A celebrity cameo is a tricky thing to do well in a movie. The best are Stan Lee’s many cameos in countless Marvel movies, which provide both lighthearted moments and an acknowledgment of the man who helped create the characters. Other great examples of this done right are David Bowie in Zoolander, Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2, and Bill Murray in Zombieland.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Black Phone’ director teases a stacked slate of upcoming projects

Renowned director Scott Derrickson is certainly no stranger when it comes to striking success in the realm of cinema. And after the ever-popular Doctor Strange electrified moviegoers and Marvel fanatics alike, the 56-year-old director followed this success with supernatural horror The Black Phone — which received tremendous critical praise and commercial success.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
wegotthiscovered.com

An Oscar-winning phenomenon seizes hold of #1 on streaming

Musicals have always proven to be big business, with the genre having been a widely popular and staple part of the cinematic diet for decades, but very few have gone on to enjoy anything even close to resembling the levels of critical and commercial acclaim that greeted Damien Chazelle’s La La Land.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Lion#Extravaganza#Film Star#Usa Today#Revenant
wegotthiscovered.com

An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10

The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans call out the MCU’s rare casting missteps, and it’s hard to argue

For the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been largely impeccable when it comes to casting, whether we’re talking the marquee superheroes that play major roles in blockbuster movies and Disney Plus shows, or the smaller supporting parts that help thread the mythology together. Of course, there are...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans pit Zack Snyder against James Gunn, and things get ugly real quick

Not everything has to be a competition, though it’s often difficult to resist the temptation of pitting two directors against each another to see who comes out on top. Right now there’s a titanic battle taking place on social media between two of the most popular modern directors.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ is coming, and MCU fans have thoughts on what the tone should be

What does Marvel have in store for Thunderbolts? MCU fans are hoping for a change in tone when the villains-turned-heroes grace the silver screen. Much has been said about Marvel Studios’ current product. There’s no arguing the MCU’s dominant presence in movie theaters, and the superhero flicks have become a worldwide box office behemoth that routinely hauls in billions of dollars. After Kevin Feige’s numerous Phase Five and Six announcements at last month’s San Diego Comic-Con, the future could hold more record-breaking profits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Jamie Lee Curtis confirms hybrid release for ‘Halloween Ends’

It looks like nobody’s going to be safe from Michael Myers this October. In a video tweet from the Halloween Ends official Twitter account, Jamie Lee Curtis took the time to celebrate the upcoming release of the franchise’s highly anticipated swansong, as well as the legacy of the storied horror franchise, which she’s been at the center of for over four decades ever since her first appearance as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film. And, of course, there was ample time for a cheeky cameo appearance from Laurie’s nemesis.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97

Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Owen Wilson was excited about becoming a superhero, even if he had to do it away from the MCU

Superheroes have been all the rage in the world of entertainment for the better part of the last decade; whether it’s multi-million dollar blockbusters put out by the MCU, acclaimed episodic ventures such as The Boys and Invincible, or some of the more grounded features like Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan, it looks like superheroes will continue leading the genre fiction train for quite some time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again

Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Black Phone’ director explains why we’re all obsessed with murderers and monsters

Let’s be honest with ourselves. We’ve all been caught munching on popcorn, cuddled up on the sofa, binge-watching the latest true crime documentary. If you haven’t, you’re lying. For some unknown reason, we’re all inexplicably drawn to macabre works of art, cinema and literature. This morbid curiosity about death and the sinister motives behind murders is what coerces us into committing and scheduling several hours of our lives to hour-long documentary episodes about real-life crimes.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming

If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy