It looks like nobody’s going to be safe from Michael Myers this October. In a video tweet from the Halloween Ends official Twitter account, Jamie Lee Curtis took the time to celebrate the upcoming release of the franchise’s highly anticipated swansong, as well as the legacy of the storied horror franchise, which she’s been at the center of for over four decades ever since her first appearance as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 film. And, of course, there was ample time for a cheeky cameo appearance from Laurie’s nemesis.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO