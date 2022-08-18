ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA

Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
The Bachelorette alum Konrad 'hooks up' with Megan Marx on The Challenge

Abbie Chatfield has split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen from Bachelorette and he has already been hooking up with Bachelor star, Megan Marx while they have been filming The Challenge together. The split comes just six months after the pair announced they were in an open relationship together. Two...
Heather shines spotlight on romantic ride with Tarek in racy PDA throwback

Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa aren’t shy about their relationship, even with PDA-filled throwback photos. To celebrate Tarek’s 41st birthday, the Selling Sunset star hit the throwback button with some of her favorite moments, including a racy shot. The past three years have been a wild ride...
The Bachelorette's Uncle Pat made over $85K per episode of Family Guy

Did Zach accidentally go on the wrong show? He’s done a total Claim to Fame move by bringing none other than his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, onto The Bachelorette to meet Rachel Recchia. Remember the well-known guy who does a voiceover for Family Guy? Well, if you didn’t already,...
Are Yve and Mohamed still together after the 90 Day Tell All reveal?

Yve and Mohamed’s relationship exploded on the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All, when it was revealed that he had cheated on his wife. Now, fans are rushing to support Yve and wonder if she forgave him for what happened. She has since taken to Instagram to hashtag “#truth #alwaysprevails”...
Heather spoils Tarek rotten with incredible Porsche track birthday surprise

Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa has spoiled her husband Tarek rotten with an early birthday present. The reality TV star shared the incredible gift with fans online and posed up a storm. Heather, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, updated her followers earlier this week....
