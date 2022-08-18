Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
DeShawn Snow's purse is still full despite being 'too human' for RHOA
Many of you may not remember DeShawn Snow from The Real Housewives of Atlanta as the star was only part of the cast for one season before quitting for being “too human.”. However, despite her absence from the hit Bravo series, DeShawn has still managed to stack up the cash through her career and her net worth shows it.
realitytitbit.com
The Bachelorette alum Konrad 'hooks up' with Megan Marx on The Challenge
Abbie Chatfield has split from her boyfriend Konrad Bień-Stephen from Bachelorette and he has already been hooking up with Bachelor star, Megan Marx while they have been filming The Challenge together. The split comes just six months after the pair announced they were in an open relationship together. Two...
realitytitbit.com
Tami Roman left Basketball Wives but kept up her wealth as an actress
Tami Roman has been seriously missed ever since she up and left Basketball Wives. Ever since her exit, she ensured she would keep up with her actress roles and keep her ‘Basketball Wife’ role as Reggie Youngblood’s other half. Amid the return of the VH1 reality series,...
realitytitbit.com
Heather shines spotlight on romantic ride with Tarek in racy PDA throwback
Heather Young and Tarek El Moussa aren’t shy about their relationship, even with PDA-filled throwback photos. To celebrate Tarek’s 41st birthday, the Selling Sunset star hit the throwback button with some of her favorite moments, including a racy shot. The past three years have been a wild ride...
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
The Bachelorette's Uncle Pat made over $85K per episode of Family Guy
Did Zach accidentally go on the wrong show? He’s done a total Claim to Fame move by bringing none other than his famous uncle, Patrick Warburton, onto The Bachelorette to meet Rachel Recchia. Remember the well-known guy who does a voiceover for Family Guy? Well, if you didn’t already,...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé’s Bilal and Sheeada going strong as they discuss the future and babies
90 Day Fiancé’s season nine newcomers, Bilal and Shaaeda, spent just seven days together in person before deciding they wanted to tie the knot, which was one of the shortest times a couple has spent together on the show. The couple faced many ups and downs in their...
realitytitbit.com
Are Yve and Mohamed still together after the 90 Day Tell All reveal?
Yve and Mohamed’s relationship exploded on the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All, when it was revealed that he had cheated on his wife. Now, fans are rushing to support Yve and wonder if she forgave him for what happened. She has since taken to Instagram to hashtag “#truth #alwaysprevails”...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian has fans feeling sceptical after posting designer giveaway like Kylie
If you’re a Kardashian fan, you will have seen that Kylie Jenner often posts a giveaway on her Instagram page, where she gives her fans a chance of winning items that include a selection of luxury bags or other designer products, and sometimes even money. This week, her older...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian wants fans to 'see her' for who she really is, teasing most honest show yet
Another teaser for the second season of The Kardashians has been released. With a month to go until the release date, Kim Kardashian is about to share her most honest show yet. The Kardashians have been in the spotlight for more than a decade, and fans have watched the family...
realitytitbit.com
Heidi Montag glows in glam maternity shoot as new baby with Spencer Pratt on way
Heidi Montag’s Instagram feed has practically turned into a fan page for her unborn baby. However, her recent post completely stole the show as she looked stunning showing off her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot. Talk about pregnancy glow! The Hills alum is expecting her second child with...
realitytitbit.com
Britney Spears 'traumatized by her past' and says she 'cries herself to sleep'
Toxic singer Britney Spears has opened up over how she was “traumatized” by her past and that most nights she ‘cries herself to sleep’ over it. The brave musician took to Instagram to share her innermost thoughts on her personal history and the various obstacles she has had to overcome.
realitytitbit.com
Heather spoils Tarek rotten with incredible Porsche track birthday surprise
Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa has spoiled her husband Tarek rotten with an early birthday present. The reality TV star shared the incredible gift with fans online and posed up a storm. Heather, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, updated her followers earlier this week....
Comments / 0