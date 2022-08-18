Read full article on original website
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
abc45.com
17th Street Shooting Victim in Critical Condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday afternoon, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to 1013 E. 17th Street. Call details indicated an unconscious female had been located behind a house. EMS personnel located an unconscious Ashley Hartwell, and she was transported to a local medical facility. Medical personnel began treating her for a gunshot wound. Hartwell continues to receive treatment for her serious, life-threatening condition.
WXII 12
Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
rhinotimes.com
County Inmates And Guards Aren’t The Only Living Things In The Jail
You might think that a $93 million building that opened just 10 years ago wouldn’t have a major mold problem, but the large county jail in downtown Greensboro would prove you wrong. A lot of mold has been found on three floors of the relatively new Guilford County jail,...
SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
Forsyth County inmate indicted as 2nd suspect murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in Forsyth County jail has been indicted in connection with the killing of a Wake County deputy, according to court records. K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, Wake County Sheriff […]
Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
WXII 12
Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools discusses safety protocols ahead of school year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School officials at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they made changes to school safety protocol for this upcoming year including adding metal detectors to middle and high schools. Thanks to a grant, WS/FCS middle and high schools will all have two metal detectors. They won't...
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Police investigating two violent crimes against women
Investigators say one woman died after she was set on fire Monday morning. They say another woman was shot in the head not far from her home.
alamancenews.com
Court date for sheriff’s daughter on drug charges set for November
Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
My Fox 8
PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
Winston-Salem police identified woman shot in head
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. Police said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
Man dies after stabbing on Summit Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died after a stabbing on Summit Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. Officers found one victim with serious injuries. Police said 55-year-old Dominick Barnes died from his wounds later that day. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about...
