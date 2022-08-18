ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

17th Street Shooting Victim in Critical Condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday afternoon, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to 1013 E. 17th Street. Call details indicated an unconscious female had been located behind a house. EMS personnel located an unconscious Ashley Hartwell, and she was transported to a local medical facility. Medical personnel began treating her for a gunshot wound. Hartwell continues to receive treatment for her serious, life-threatening condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
CLEMMONS, NC
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Senseless Violence#Crime#Illegal Drugs#Politics Local#Fcso#Winston Salem Recreation#Parks Department#Cleveland Avenue Homes#Wspd
FOX8 News

Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — With houses on top of houses and developments going up left and right, Davidson County leaders are changing lot size rules to slow down development. On Monday, county commissioners approved changing the minimum lot size in watershed areas from half an acre to one acre. In non-watershed areas, the lot […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Court date for sheriff’s daughter on drug charges set for November

Grand jury adds death by distribution indictment, as well as indictments stemming from 2017 break-in The adult daughter of Alamance County’s sheriff Terry Johnson is slated to go to trial this fall on a slew of charges that stem from her alleged sale of fentanyl to a man who died of a drug overdose in September of 2021. Additionally, charges have been added from an unrelated breaking and entering crime from 2017.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
My Fox 8

PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem police identified woman shot in head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. Police said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after stabbing on Summit Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died after a stabbing on Summit Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. Officers found one victim with serious injuries. Police said 55-year-old Dominick Barnes died from his wounds later that day. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy