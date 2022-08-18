Read full article on original website
Celebrating 40 years of Island Artisans
BAR HARBOR — “It is very exciting to think that what we started in 1982 might still be going in 2032,” Margret Bundy told the Mount Desert Islander earlier this week. Bundy is one of six owners of Island Artisans, an arts co-operative with storefront galleries in Bar Harbor and Northeast Harbor that is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
Woodlawn offers free tours
ELLSWORTH — To thank the local community for its support as Woodlawn has eased back into business after the pandemic closure and slow-down, Hancock County residents are invited to wrap up their summer with a free tour of the museum during the last weekend of August. Tours will take...
Quietside Cafe is closing
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Quietside Cafe & Ice Cream Shop, a staple of the community for nearly three decades, is set to close at the end of the season and is up for sale with an asking price of $200,000. The business has been quietly advertised for the last month...
Library hosts September digital literacy classes
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library is partnering with the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC) to provide onsite digital literacy classes in September. On Sept. 1 and 2 from 4-5 p.m., two Email Basics sessions will be held where participants will learn the basics of using email in an interactive class, looking at navigating, composing, replying, working with attachments and more, with hands-on class participation. This class is limited to six.
Ending food waste
BAR HARBOR — According a study by the United States Department of Agriculture, between 30-40 percent of the U.S. food supply goes to waste. The Mitchell Center at the University of Maine has developed solutions to end food waste in Maine. Find out how ending food waste can save money, feed more people and protect the environment in a Bar Harbor Garden Club presentation called “Sustainable Food Waste Solutions.”
Geological insights from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on March 8, 2014, led to a deep-ocean search effort of unprecedented scale and detail. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m., the Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a hybrid in-person and online lecture called “Geological Insights from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Search” with marine geophysicist Mike Coffin.
State of Maine: New candidates enter the field
The slate of legislative candidates for the November election has undergone the customary post-primary reshuffling. All candidates who prevailed or were unopposed in the primary election had until July 25 to reconsider and withdraw from the ballot. Sixteen Democrats withdrew. There are replacement candidates for all but four seats. Nine...
