Antigo library solar project still on track for August

By By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

With just a little more paperwork yet to be completed, the Antigo Public Library solar project remains on track to be installed this month.

Maria Pregler, interim library director, said they are waiting to receive a unique identification number from the government.

“The ID number is replacing another number we have, and it’s required for the government grant,” she said. “The project funding is going through our foundation, so we need to use a different number.”

The $229,540 competitive statewide grant will pay 75% of the project costs.

The funds are from the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program. This grant had 108 applications, with 32 receiving part of the $7 million available in this funding cycle.

This grant will install an 87.8-kilowatt solar roofing system on the east, south and west sides of the library roof. It also includes a battery backup to run critical infrastructure such as fire suppression and public Wi-Fi in case of power outage.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $307,500.

Pregler said the grant is a reimbursable grant. The city has agreed to pay for the project up front, and after receipts are turned in, the grant money will be forwarded to the library foundation, which will pay back the city.

Installation will take about two weeks.

“We won’t need to close at any time,” Pregler said. “As soon as it’s up and running, they plug our (system) into the panels.”

All panels and inverters have 25-year warranties and are made in the USA.

