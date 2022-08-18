ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Y95 Country

Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday

Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend

Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie

As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Opening Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business
Y95 Country

City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle

The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening

Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Q&A with Wyoming defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will field a young football team in 2022. The Cowboys feature the third-youngest roster in all of college football, according to ESPN. Only Mountain West foes, Hawaii and Nevada, have less returning experience. On the defensive side of the ball, UW returns just three starters from last...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally

Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Pokes Practice Report: Message received loud and clear

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was less than thrilled after Wednesday's lackluster practice inside War Memorial Stadium. He didn't love the pace of play. He questioned his team's maturity. Most importantly, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach was thankful the season opener at Illinois was still more than a week away. That all...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming WR Gunner Gentry to miss season with knee injury

LARAMIE -- It happened again. Gunner Gentry will miss his second straight season with a knee injury, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced Friday, just eight days before the Cowboys' season opener at Illinois. Bohl said Gentry went up to catch a pass in Thursday's practice and "landed wrong." "It...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website

An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
