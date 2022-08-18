Read full article on original website
See Inside a Cheyenne Guesthouse with Chickens & Space Age Shower
You don't have to venture far to find unique places to stay. I can prove that with a guesthouse located just north of Cheyenne that has chickens and a shower that's likely nicer than the one on the space shuttle. Seriously. This neat place hosted by Hannah on Airbnb is...
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Cheyenne’s Local Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Need Friday Plans? Cheyenne Has a FREE Family Fun Night Tomorrow.
Family night is every night in my house! But sometimes, we like to jazz it up and go from home movies to something out of the house. So if that sounds like you have, I got news for you - tomorrow, there's a 100% free family fun night at Frontier Park.
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle
The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 3 Bradlee Van Pelt vs. No. 11 Rocky Long
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
Laramie’s Fave Wing Spot to Compete in National Buffalo Wing Fest
We sure are spoiled with delicious wings here in Laramie. Double Dub's, a.k.a. Wetzel's Wings, has been wowing the Gem City's tastebuds for years. They're kind of famous - I mean, Josh Allen himself is known to adore their #17 Spicy Bleu, which was named for the Bills' Quarterback. It...
Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening
Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
The Internet Has Feelings On What Devils Tower Actually Is.
Devils Tower is the first national monument in the United States. We can all agree on that. We can also agree that seeing Devils Tower is more than awe-inspiring. We can also all agree that it's an incredible wonder in this world. But, if you ask people what they think...
Q&A with Wyoming defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel
LARAMIE -- Wyoming will field a young football team in 2022. The Cowboys feature the third-youngest roster in all of college football, according to ESPN. Only Mountain West foes, Hawaii and Nevada, have less returning experience. On the defensive side of the ball, UW returns just three starters from last...
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
Pokes Practice Report: Message received loud and clear
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl was less than thrilled after Wednesday's lackluster practice inside War Memorial Stadium. He didn't love the pace of play. He questioned his team's maturity. Most importantly, Wyoming's ninth-year head coach was thankful the season opener at Illinois was still more than a week away. That all...
Cheyenne Man Reunited With Missing, Blind Cat Thanks to Microchip
A blind cat named Dizzy who went missing last week is back with her owner thanks to a microchip. Cheyenne Animal Control Supervisor Officer Elizabeth Wagner says officers were called to a report of an injured cat around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. "The reporting party said they found a...
Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)
It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:. To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box. As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person,...
Wyoming WR Gunner Gentry to miss season with knee injury
LARAMIE -- It happened again. Gunner Gentry will miss his second straight season with a knee injury, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced Friday, just eight days before the Cowboys' season opener at Illinois. Bohl said Gentry went up to catch a pass in Thursday's practice and "landed wrong." "It...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
