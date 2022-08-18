ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
My Fox 8

PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

GCS breaks ground on 6 new schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders broke ground on three schools on Tuesday. Construction is underway at Foust Elementary, Visual and Performing Arts Academy, and Peck Elementary. The district will use bond money approved by Greensboro voters back in 2020 to build the schools. GCS broke ground on...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Society
City
Madison, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Education
FOX8 News

Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maurice Wilson
Person
Brandon Davis
alamancenews.com

Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
BURLINGTON, NC
Elkin Tribune

9 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Thanks, I hate it: Painting over the community, one mural at a time

Featured photo: Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet’s “!POWAR! to the People” displayed a collection of 23 faces: four teachers and 19 student. (courtesy photo) When I discovered that soon-to-open Washington Park Crossfit had thoughtlessly painted over a mural on the side of their building, over the faces of community members, I cringed.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#K12#Charity#Vicinity#Mcwsv
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Greensboro, North Carolina

Sprinting through North Carolina? Adjourn your journey to relish in all the best things to do in Greensboro, NC. North Carolina’s third-largest city, Greensboro teems with superb museums, historic sites, and beautiful parks, making it a fantastic addition to any Southeast US itinerary. Also known as the Gate City,...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
macaronikid.com

A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022

Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
GREENSBORO, NC
News Argus

3824-C Country Club Road

EXTRA NICE AT SALEM SQUARE! - Extra nice main level condo! Washer and dryer included! Main level facing courtyard. Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Heat pump for all electric central heat and air. Community has pool. Excellent location just two blocks west of Silas Creek Parkway, near Hanes Mall and near both I-40s! One year lease. Tenant pays electricity. Owner will consider dog as a pet.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy