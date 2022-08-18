GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.

