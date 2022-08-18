Read full article on original website
WXII 12
South Fork Elementary serving students with new food pantry
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Keeping kids strong and healthy with a well-balanced diet. South Fork Elementary School in Winston-Salem is making sure its students are receiving the proper nutrients this school year by opening up its own food pantry. "We are open to all donations that can help support our...
My Fox 8
PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a chance for hard work
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — You may have heard the saying “hard work never hurt anyone one.”. One group of local students is proving hard work can lead to great things for the community and valuable experience for their lives. The work hasn’t been easy, but it has paid off for everyone. The students have built five outdoor classrooms for Guilford County Schools and a tiny house that will go to a homeless veteran.
WXII 12
Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools discusses safety protocols ahead of school year
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School officials at Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools said they made changes to school safety protocol for this upcoming year including adding metal detectors to middle and high schools. Thanks to a grant, WS/FCS middle and high schools will all have two metal detectors. They won't...
GCS breaks ground on 6 new schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders broke ground on three schools on Tuesday. Construction is underway at Foust Elementary, Visual and Performing Arts Academy, and Peck Elementary. The district will use bond money approved by Greensboro voters back in 2020 to build the schools. GCS broke ground on...
Mark Robinson’s memoir: A possible bid for governor, educational changes and more views about women
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the highest elected Republican in the state, is about to publish a new memoir that details his views about his political future, public education, abortion, gay rights and how women conduct themselves. Those are the insights gleaned by WRAL.com, which received an […]
3 Triad school districts land among top 10 for North Carolina per-student funding are in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Equitable school funding in North Carolina has been an ongoing debate for nearly three decades, as the Leandro v. State of North Carolina saga continues to wind its way through the courts. If you don’t know about Leandro – other than the political hot potato it has become – it is […]
Asheboro, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The East Montgomery High School soccer team will have a game with Southwestern Randolph High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. East Montgomery High SchoolSouthwestern Randolph High School.
How a grandfather’s gift helped produce a national leader in the quick oil change business
(WGHP) — Talk about humble beginnings. C.W. Strickland was a chain-smoking, third-grade-educated tobacco sharecropper who could barely read or write. But a gifting decision he made in the early part of the last decade helped turn a fledgling idea into one of the nation’s more compelling business success stories. It was truly the gift that […]
alamancenews.com
Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
Elkin Tribune
9 graduate from SCC truck driver program
Nine students graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training program. Pictured here are, from left, front row, Lead Instructor Brandon Cockerham, Kevin Torres, John Sizemore, John Sherrill, Wesley Bell, Jorge Benitez and Instructor Dale Myers; back row, Instructor Charles Jester, Garrett Silver, Brian Woodle, Jeff Brown, Jesus Guzman and Instructor Perry Wagoner. (Submitted photo)
triad-city-beat.com
Thanks, I hate it: Painting over the community, one mural at a time
Featured photo: Marianne Di Napoli-Mylet’s “!POWAR! to the People” displayed a collection of 23 faces: four teachers and 19 student. (courtesy photo) When I discovered that soon-to-open Washington Park Crossfit had thoughtlessly painted over a mural on the side of their building, over the faces of community members, I cringed.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County middle and high schools getting metal detectors
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools are preparing to welcome back 54,000 students. The week before school starts is filled with information and events to help families plan for the new year. Metal Detectors in Middle and High Schools. On Tuesday, WS/FCS offered a first-hand look at the...
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
Thomasville, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Thomasville. The Central Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Thomasville High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Central Davidson High SchoolThomasville High School.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Greensboro, North Carolina
Sprinting through North Carolina? Adjourn your journey to relish in all the best things to do in Greensboro, NC. North Carolina’s third-largest city, Greensboro teems with superb museums, historic sites, and beautiful parks, making it a fantastic addition to any Southeast US itinerary. Also known as the Gate City,...
Winston-Salem, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem. The East Forsyth High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Lexington, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Wheatmore High School soccer team will have a game with Lexington Senior High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
macaronikid.com
A Note from Shawn Mussington Hall - August 20, 2022
Happy August and back to school! Summer is almost over and we are just getting started with taking Greensboro Macaroni KID higher. I am Shawn Mussington Hall, your publisher of the Greensboro - High Point - Jamestown Macaroni Kid. These three North Carolina cities go hand in hand and I am 100% committed to bringing you the family fun in these cities. They are truly the heartbeat of North Carolina and offer so much family fun!
WXII 12
Greensboro police to conduct 'Operation School Watch'
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will conduct, “Operation School Watch,” around school zones as the new 2022-2023 school year begins. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The Greensboro Police Department said officers will monitor roadways for speeding in school...
News Argus
3824-C Country Club Road
