Years ago, I did handyman jobs and saw an ad to fix up a property using sweat equity with other Christians. My new wife and I visited and met a young man outside an apartment. He said he with other Christians were trying to fix the place, but he told me that these Christians were always praying and singing but not doing the work. His last comment was, “They are so heavenly minded that they are no earthly good.”

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 4 HOURS AGO