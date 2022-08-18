ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Royal, VA

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

David Edward James (1939 – 2022)

David Edward James, 83, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Beeler officiating. David was born August 10, 1939,...
FLINT HILL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr. (1956 – 2022)

Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. Services will be held at a later date. Abner was born October 29, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Abner Jessie Figgins, Sr., and Bernice Elizabeth Tatters Figgins.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane (1935 – 2022)

Dr. James (Jim) M. Kane, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lavender Hills Nursing Home in Front Royal, Virginia. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church, Front Royal, with a date and time still to be determined. Dr. Kane was born...
LINDEN, VA
royalexaminer.com

Bank robbery suspect arrested

On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrenton, VA
City
Front Royal, VA
City
Leesburg, VA
Front Royal, VA
Obituaries
State
Indiana State
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Manassas, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people

Years ago, I did handyman jobs and saw an ad to fix up a property using sweat equity with other Christians. My new wife and I visited and met a young man outside an apartment. He said he with other Christians were trying to fix the place, but he told me that these Christians were always praying and singing but not doing the work. His last comment was, “They are so heavenly minded that they are no earthly good.”
WARREN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy