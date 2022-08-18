Meta has agreed to pay $37.5 million to resolve a class action accusing it of collecting, storing and selling location data on Facebook users who opted out of tracking services on their smartphones. The settlement covers roughly 70 million U.S. residents whose locations were identified through their IP addresses without permission, according to a motion for approval of the deal filed on Monday in California federal court. It follows a $90 million agreement in February to resolve a decade-old lawsuit over the company’s use of trackers to follow users after logging out of the platform.More from The Hollywood ReporterSheryl Sandberg Marries...

LAW ・ 8 MINUTES AGO