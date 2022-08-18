ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Reuters

Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Albania Arrests Two Russians, One Ukrainian Trying to Enter Military Plant

TIRANA (Reuters) - The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who tried to enter a military plant in central Albania. “Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Kurti
Person
Josep Borrell
Reuters

Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Four Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said four Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier, as China continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Some Czechs Sending 1,968 Crowns to Ukraine in Memory of 1968 Soviet Invasion

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced...
POLITICS
#Kosovo Police#North Kosovo#Serbian#Eu#Balkan#Serbs#The European Union#Albanian
US News and World Report

UAE-Backed Yemeni Forces Seize Shabwa Energy Sites in Tussle With Rivals

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Cuba to Send Hundreds of Doctors to Italy's Calabria Region

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba will send nearly 500 doctors to the Calabria region of southern Italy, Cuban state media reported this week, part of a broader program that sends surplus medics from the communist-run island to countries in need. State-run media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria had been suffering a shortage...
HEALTH
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

Analysis-Pope Visit to Italian City Spotlights Need for Rules on Ex-Pontiffs

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis has quashed rumours that he plans to resign anytime soon but his planned visit next weekend to the Italian city of L'Aquila will underscore the Catholic Church's need to regulate the status of pontiffs who step down instead of ruling for life. L'Aquila is...
RELIGION
US News and World Report

U.S. Treasury Official Warns Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions Via Turkey

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Bans Independence Day Rallies for Fear of Russian Rocket Strikes

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Russia accuses Ukraine’s secret services of killing Putin ally’s daughter with car bomb

Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion which killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, died on Satuday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979, whom it named.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Trial Lawyers in England and Wales Vote to Strike Indefinitely

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely next month in a dispute over government funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening widespread disruption to court cases. The barristers have been taking intermittent action for weeks, refusing...
LAW
US News and World Report

Supporters of Pakistan's Former PM Khan Vow to Block His Arrest

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gathered outside his home on Monday to stop police arresting him on anti-terrorism charges related to a threat police say he made against a police chief and a judge. The political tension stems from comments the former cricket star is...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Warns of 'Ugly' Russian Attack as Ukraine Prepares to Mark Independence

KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Wednesday's celebrations to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" ahead...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Accuses Kyiv of Poisoning Some of Its Soldiers in Ukraine

(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned...
MILITARY

