Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Albania Arrests Two Russians, One Ukrainian Trying to Enter Military Plant
TIRANA (Reuters) - The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who tried to enter a military plant in central Albania. “Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the...
Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal
JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
Russia Blames Daria Dugina's Killing on Female Ukraine Citizen
"The crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services," the FSB said.
Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
Erdogan's plan to manage Turkey's economic crisis gets summer reprieve
ANKARA, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A windfall of foreign funds arriving in Turkey and sustained interest in a state-backed deposit scheme have brought some relief for President Tayyip Erdogan's economic plan less than a year before tight elections.
Taiwan Says Four Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said four Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier, as China continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odesa Region
(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
UAE-Backed Yemeni Forces Seize Shabwa Energy Sites in Tussle With Rivals
DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates have seized energy facilities in Shabwa from another faction, prompting the head of the Saudi-backed presidential council on Sunday to order their withdrawal as internal rivalries beset the new body. The fate of the council is important for Saudi...
At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
Cuba to Send Hundreds of Doctors to Italy's Calabria Region
HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba will send nearly 500 doctors to the Calabria region of southern Italy, Cuban state media reported this week, part of a broader program that sends surplus medics from the communist-run island to countries in need. State-run media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria had been suffering a shortage...
Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent
CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
Russian security service accuses Ukraine of killing ultra-nationalist's daughter
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service on Monday accused Ukraine's secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of a Russian ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow.
Ukraine Bans Independence Day Rallies for Fear of Russian Rocket Strikes
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets...
U.S. Treasury Official Warns Russia Trying to Bypass Western Sanctions Via Turkey
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to...
Trial Lawyers in England and Wales Vote to Strike Indefinitely
LONDON (Reuters) - Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely next month in a dispute over government funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening widespread disruption to court cases. The barristers have been taking intermittent action for weeks, refusing...
LAW・
Supporters of Pakistan's Former PM Khan Vow to Block His Arrest
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Supporters of former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan gathered outside his home on Monday to stop police arresting him on anti-terrorism charges related to a threat police say he made against a police chief and a judge. The political tension stems from comments the former cricket star is...
Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
Zelenskiy Warns of 'Ugly' Russian Attack as Ukraine Prepares to Mark Independence
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Wednesday's celebrations to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" ahead...
Russia Accuses Kyiv of Poisoning Some of Its Soldiers in Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry accused Ukraine on Saturday of poisoning some of its servicemen in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia in late July. An adviser to Ukraine's interior ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned...
