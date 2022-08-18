ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant. COVID's Beta and Delta variants were in the mid range,...
SCIENCE
US News and World Report

Why Coffee & Cigarette Is a Morning Ritual for Millions

MONDAY, Aug. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers in the throes of nicotine withdrawal when they wake up in the morning may crave not just a cigarette but a cup of coffee along with it. Science can explain that. Researchers have identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy