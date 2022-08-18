WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Thermedical ®, a developer of thermal-ablation systems to treat ventricular arrhythmias, announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an open-label, single-arm interventional clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is an abnormally rapid heart rhythm that is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005129/en/ The U.S. FDA approved a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death. (Photo: Business Wire)

