US News and World Report

Why Coffee & Cigarette Is a Morning Ritual for Millions

MONDAY, Aug. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers in the throes of nicotine withdrawal when they wake up in the morning may crave not just a cigarette but a cup of coffee along with it. Science can explain that. Researchers have identified two compounds in coffee that directly affect certain...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Associated Press

Thermedical Announces FDA Approval of Clinical Trial for SERF Ablation to Treat Patients with Ventricular Tachycardia, Leading Cause of Sudden Cardiac Death

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- Thermedical ®, a developer of thermal-ablation systems to treat ventricular arrhythmias, announced today that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an open-label, single-arm interventional clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is an abnormally rapid heart rhythm that is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005129/en/ The U.S. FDA approved a clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Thermedical® SERF Ablation System with the Durablate® Catheter in people with ventricular tachycardia (VT) resistant to conventional treatment. VT is a leading cause of sudden cardiac death. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH
US News and World Report

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake

(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

As Japanese Manufacturing Fades, a Factory Town Fights to Stay Alive

HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan (Reuters) -The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of...
ECONOMY
