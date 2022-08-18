Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion which killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, died on Satuday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979, whom it named.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing...

EUROPE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO