Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
US News and World Report

S&P Global Increases Ukraine's Foreign Currency Rating

(Reuters) - Global ratings agency S&P Global on Friday raised Ukraine's foreign currency sovereign credit ratings, noting the country has completed a distressed debt restructuring. The long- and short-term foreign currency sovereign credit ratings are now raised to "CCC+/C" from "SD/SD", S&P said. Last week, Ukraine's overseas creditors backed its...
Reuters

Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
US News and World Report

UK Inflation to Hit 18% in Early 2023, Citi Forecasts

LONDON (Reuters) - British consumer price inflation is set to peak at 18% - nine times the Bank of England's target - in early 2023, an economist at U.S. bank Citi said on Monday, raising his forecast once again in the light of the latest jump in energy prices. "The...
Reuters

Russia's State Duma Council to hold special meeting on Zaporizhzhia nuclear station on Thursday

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Russia's parliament said it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine. In an official statement published Monday, the parliament said a session of the Council of the State Duma will be held on Aug. 25 to discuss "the threat to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant."
US News and World Report

Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Four Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said four Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, which normally serves as an unofficial barrier, as China continues its military activities near the island. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Toby Chopra)
US News and World Report

Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odesa Region

(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Nearby

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island. It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial...
The Independent

Russia accuses Ukraine’s secret services of killing Putin ally’s daughter with car bomb

Ukraine’s secret service was responsible for a car explosion which killed the daughter of one of president Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Russia has claimed.Darya Dugina, daughter of prominent nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, died on Satuday when a suspected explosive device detonated in the car she was driving near Moscow.The FSB, Russia’s federal security service, claimed the attack was carried out by a Ukrainian woman born in 1979, whom it named.It said the woman and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month preparing the attack by renting an apartment in the same housing...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Bans Independence Day Rallies for Fear of Russian Rocket Strikes

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets...
US News and World Report

Japan PM Kishida's Support Tumbles, Hit by Questions Over Church and COVID

TOKYO (Reuters) -Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's ties to the Unification Church and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a public opinion poll. Links to the church founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous...
US News and World Report

Trial Lawyers in England and Wales Vote to Strike Indefinitely

LONDON (Reuters) - Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely next month in a dispute over government funding, the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) said on Monday, threatening widespread disruption to court cases. The barristers have been taking intermittent action for weeks, refusing...
US News and World Report

Kenya's First Female Chief Justice to Preside Over Election Petition

NAIROBI (Reuters) - In a country once known for political interference in the judiciary, Kenya's Chief Justice Martha Koome is no pushover: she built her career defending dissidents, and this year her court torpedoed constitutional changes proposed by the president who appointed her. But her own reputation for independence and...
US News and World Report

Philippines' Marcos Seeks Record $94 Billion Budget for 2023

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr asked Congress on Monday for a record 5.29 trillion pesos ($94.40 billion) government budget in 2023 to support an ambitious policy agenda aimed at boosting growth and lifting millions out of poverty. Marcos' proposed budget, which is equal to 22.2% of the...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Warns of 'Ugly' Russian Attack as Ukraine Prepares to Mark Independence

KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Wednesday's celebrations to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant. Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to "spread despondency and fear" ahead...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
