ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hMH4Jxv00

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Heat 2” by Mann/Gardiner (William Morrow)

2. “The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “The Family Remains” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

4. “Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

5. “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

6. “Shattered” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

7. “Wrong Place Wrong Time” by Gillian McAllister (William Morrow)

8. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “The It Girl” by Ruth Ware (Scout)

10. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

11. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

12. “Glacier's Edge" by R.A. Salvatore (Harper Voyager)

13. “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter (William Morrow)

14. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

15. “Run, Rose, Run” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “I'm Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Unlock Your Potential” by Jeff Lerner (Benbella/Holt)

3. “Path Lit by Lightning” by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards” by Lee/Piskor/Budiansky (Abrams)

5. “Atlas of the Heart” by Brene Brown (Random House)

6. “Swerve or Die” by Petty/Henican (St. Martin's Press)

7. “Life on the Mississippi” by Rinker Buck (Avid Reader)

8. “The Destructionists” by Dana Milbank (Doubleday)

9. “The Return” by Dick Morris (Humanix)

10. “Battle for the American Mind” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

11. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

12. “Killing the Killers” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

13. “Defeating Big Government Socialism” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

14. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (HarperOne)

15. “Shy” by Mary Rodgers/Green (FSG)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACK

1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

2. “The Butler” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “Abandoned in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

4. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyoski (Plata)

5. “The Third Grave” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

6. “Three Women Disappear” by Patterson/Serafin (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Summer House” by Patterson/Dubois (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Measure of a Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “It’s Better This Way” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “From Dusk to Dawn” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “Blue Skies” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

12. “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham (Mira)

13. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Pocket)

14. “Go West, Young Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

15. “Ready for Romance” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Verity″ by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Reminders of Him″ by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

3. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

4. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” (media tie-in) by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “The Love Hypothesis″ by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

10. “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty (Holt)

11. “Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 20” by Tomohito Oda (Viz)

12. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King (Gallery)

13. “Hook, Line, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

14. “The Sandman, Book 1” by Neil Gaiman et al. (DC Black Label)

15. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” (coloring book) by Koharu Gotouge (Viz)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Milbank
Person
Billy Martin
Person
Dick Morris
Person
Stephen King
Person
James Patterson
Person
Liane Moriarty
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
Nora Roberts
Person
John Grisham
Person
Gabrielle Zevin
Person
Rinker Buck
Person
Heather Graham
Person
Debbie Macomber
Person
Catherine Coulter
Person
David Baldacci
Person
Colleen Hoover
Person
Pete Hegseth
Person
Lisa Jewell
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

795K+
Followers
172K+
Post
448M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy