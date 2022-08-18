Read full article on original website
Cast: Coluche Josiane Balasko Jacques Debary Roland Giraud Charlotte de Turckheim. After having lost his job for having saved a child accused of shop lifting, Frédéric Barbier decides to become a school teacher with some funny results.The great comedy actor Coluche is excellent as a simple school teacher.
Cast: Cheech Marin Tommy Chong Evelyn Guerrero Betty Kennedy Paul Reubens. Perennially stoned Cheech and Chong tear through the city of Los Angeles, causing trouble wherever they go. After Cheech loses his job, the two pot enthusiasts head to the welfare offices where Cheech's girlfriend, Donna, works. Instead of collecting unemployment, they find themselves thrown back on the streets, searching for a way to earn new income. But when Cheech's cousin, "Red" Mendoza, arrives, things get even crazier.
Cast: Ruth Bradley Pippa Haywood Dean Andrews Bebe Cave Blake Harrison. England, December 1926. Although her personal life is in tatters, the famous writer Agatha Christie decides to leave everything behind to help unravel an unsolved murder committed on a train six years ago, unable to imagine the disproportionate consequences that such a selfless act will cause.
As A Former Disney World Employee Who Knows The Parks Inside And Out, Here's Your Ultimate Ride Guide For Magic Kingdom
"While this ride sounds amazing on paper, it just doesn't cut it. Yes, it is very pretty to look at; however, it's really NOT that much different from its older counterpart that many people love even more."
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp's Splashy Side Hustle Might Surprise You
The actor, who plays Will Byers on the smash Netflix series, credited his new gig with keeping him "grounded" amid the chaos of Hollywood.
Toni Collette, Josh Charles to Star in ‘The Power’ at Amazon, Raelle Tucker Joins as Showrunner
Toni Collette and Josh Charles have signed on for roles in the Amazon series “The Power,” Variety has learned. Collette (“Hereditary,” “The Staircase”) takes over the role previously held by Leslie Mann, who departed the show when production was delayed due to the pandemic. Charles (“We Own This City,” “The Good Wife”) will play the part previously held by Tim Robbins, who himself took over the role from Rainn Wilson. In addition, Raelle Tucker (“Jessica Jones,” “True Blood”) has joined “The Power” as executive producer and showrunner. Her role on the show is part of an overall deal she has...
It is finally here! The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unveils its final trailer around a week and a half before its release on Amazon Prime and it teases the fates of everyone on Middle-earth with how everything is intertwined with each other plus the jaw-dropping sceneries in the series.
Google’s Brand New Pixel 6A Smartphone Has Been Out for a Month and It’s Already On Sale
We’ve got a new deal duo for fans of the Google Pixel product ecosystem. And if you need a new budget smartphone or wireless earbuds, then these discounts are the perfect opportunity to save. The Google Pixel 6a is the latest smartphone in Google’s lineup. Unlike the Pixel 6, the 6a is Google’s budget model, and even though it just launched on July 28, it’s already seeing an 11% discount on Amazon (savings of $50). That’s not a bad deal, especially for a brand-new phone. And what do you need for a new phone? Earbuds. That’s right: The Pixel Buds Pro...
Showtime’s Supreme Team Series’ Redemptive Message Offers Hope for Next Generation
American history is full of stories of everyday people who rose from the bottom of the social ladder to the top, even if they took alternative routes to arrive there. Showtime’s newest series, The Supreme Team, explores an age-old story of an urban crime organization that became one of the nation’s greatest threats but allows […] The post Showtime’s Supreme Team Series’ Redemptive Message Offers Hope for Next Generation appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Fame, Fortune, and Frogurt: 2K and Gearbox Software Announce New Tales from the Borderlands Coming October 2022
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that New Tales from the Borderlands, a new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure set in the Borderlands universe, will be available worldwide on October 21, 2022. Beginning today, consumers can pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005632/en/ Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that New Tales from the Borderlands, a new standalone, choice-based interactive narrative adventure set in the Borderlands universe, will be available worldwide on October 21, 2022. Beginning today, consumers can pre-order on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. (Graphic: Business Wire)
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
