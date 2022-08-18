Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28. The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO