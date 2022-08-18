ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Last Week To See Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never before possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling...
KXAN

LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
KXAN

The Train Show Rolls Into Austin

Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28. The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!
KXAN

Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift

This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
KXAN

Things to do in Austin when it’s raining

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?. It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.
KXAN

Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes

We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
