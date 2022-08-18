Read full article on original website
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Last Week To See Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
“This exhibition gives visitors a chance to engage with Rome’s most iconic treasures in ways that were never before possible,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of Los Angeles-based SEE© Global Entertainment, producer of the exhibit. Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a collection of the artist’s renowned ceiling...
LIST: Pride events happening Sunday in Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Want to continue with Pride fun this weekend? Here are a few events to check out. Austin Pride Recovery Drag Bingo Brunch is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Fairmont Austin, 101 Red River St. The event comes complete with brunch favorites and drink specials and is sure to help round out your Pride weekend fun. The brunch will feature opportunities to win Pride swag and exciting prizes.
The Train Show Rolls Into Austin
Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28. The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!
10-year-old Austin girl becomes published author
Pranshi Mehta, a 10-year-old Austinite, became a published author this month with the debut of her children's chapter book, "Hope."
Bat Fest happening this weekend: Road closures you need to know about
The event celebrates the 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats that call the bridge home. During the event, attendees will most likely see the bats emerge and take flight around sunset.
Texas university offers course on Taylor Swift
This semester, the University of Texas at Austin will offer a course looking into the big discography of Swift. Just ask any T. Swift fan, and they'll tell you her lyrism and songwriting is unmatched. Have you heard "All Too Well"?
Things to do in Austin when it’s raining
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?. It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Formula 1 US Grand Prix tickets to go on sale Tuesday
The 2022 race weekend is scheduled for Oct. 21-23.
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
Elon Musk teases Hyperloop connecting Austin, San Antonio
In a thread about creating tunnels with his Boring Company, Musk mentioned his desire to create a simplified Hyperloop demo tunnel between both downtowns. The cities are separated on I-35 by about 80 miles.
Could 2022 make it into Austin’s top 10 wettest Augusts ever?
After an almost bone-dry first half, there's now potential for this month to reach the top 10 wettest Augusts of all time in Austin.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Why Austin sees more flight diversions than any other airport in the country
Austin's airport receives more diversions than any other airport in the nation, according to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
Bijan Robinson’s new mustard available for order
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting into the mustard market with his own line of dijon mustard.
