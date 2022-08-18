Read full article on original website
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
This Wonderful Lansing Area Town Has Been Named Michigan’s Most Underrated
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
Michigan’s Top 10 Biggest Cities in 1960: Where Do They Rank Now?
It's no secret that Michigan experienced a dramatic rise and fall in population over the course of the last 100 years, largely correlated to the state's roller coaster of an auto industry. Over the past decade, Michigan's population had been slowly growing, but that streak was stymied in 2020. According...
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
Say What? Cali Man Attempts To Pronounce Michigan Places
This is what it's like when a Californian and a Michigander collide. If you have not lived in Michigan all of your life, or even if you have - pronouncing the names of places in the Great Lakes State can be a challenge. Try saying Tahquamenon Falls three times fast or correctly pronouncing Cadieux Road correctly. It's not so easy, is it?
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
Are you a connoisseur of chicken wings? Both chicken wing pros and casual fans are going to want to keep reading. We are giving you a chance to win a 4-pack of general admission tickets to the Michigan Chicken Wing Festival!. The festival is on September 3rd and 4th on...
Bring A Blanket, Lake Michigan Temperatures Are Plummeting Below Average For This Time of Year
Last weekend felt a little cooler than average, but it wasn't just the air that was cooler, it turns out the water at some Lake Michigan beaches has plummeted thanks to cool air that blew in and cooled water temperatures off shore. According to data from SeaTemperature.com and Seagull, you...
Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke
If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
Historic School House Turned Home For Sale in St. Johns, Michigan
I scroll through real estate listings just like I scroll through Instagram or Facebook. But wouldn't you know it...I found this old house on Instagram!. I follow For The Love of Old Houses on Instagram, and boy did they find a gem this time, and right here in mid-Michigan!. Historic...
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
Did You Know The First Lined Road in America Was in Michigan?
Thanks to a Wayne County man and a leaky milk truck, Michigan was the first state in the country to have lines on the roadways. According to Travel+Leisure, the first lined road in the United States was Trenton's River Road in Wayne County, Michigan, which dates back to 1911. You...
Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan
After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’
When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Wendy’s Lettuce
Your burgers from Wendy's won't come with lettuce for the time being. E.Coli Outbreak in Four States Linked to Wendy's Lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states, including Michigan. While a specific food has not been tied to the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest before becoming ill.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
