ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 NOW FM

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Lake Michigan#Travel Guide#Sandy Beaches#South Manitou Island#Travel Naturalviews#Southern Living
97.5 NOW FM

Say What? Cali Man Attempts To Pronounce Michigan Places

This is what it's like when a Californian and a Michigander collide. If you have not lived in Michigan all of your life, or even if you have - pronouncing the names of places in the Great Lakes State can be a challenge. Try saying Tahquamenon Falls three times fast or correctly pronouncing Cadieux Road correctly. It's not so easy, is it?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
97.5 NOW FM

Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

If you've ever driven across Michigan's Upper Peninsula on M-28 you likely remember the Sceney Stretch, the notoriously long and straight section of road between M-77 at Sceney and M-94 at Shingleton. Running 25 miles through swampland and a wildlife refuge there are very few cross streets and hardly a curve. The road is considered the longest straight stretch of road east of the Mississippi River.
SHINGLETON, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196

The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
GRANDVILLE, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Prison? Mind Blowing Laws That Still Exist In Michigan

After reading about the couple that got arrested after having sex on a Ferris Wheel at Cedar Point over the weekend, it made me think about the odd sex laws that exist. That rabbit hole went ever further down and I did research about laws in Michigan that still exist that make no sense.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Restaurant Ranked One of America’s Best ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’

When it comes to the best food in America, perhaps there's no better source or expert than Food Network's Guy Fieri. He is the mayor of Flavortown, after all. Guy has been traveling the nation in his red convertible looking for the most delicious food around for an incredible 35 seasons of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives! Over 400 episodes featuring some of the yummiest food our country has to offer.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

E. Coli Outbreak in Michigan Linked to Wendy’s Lettuce

Your burgers from Wendy's won't come with lettuce for the time being. E.Coli Outbreak in Four States Linked to Wendy's Lettuce. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states, including Michigan. While a specific food has not been tied to the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in the Midwest before becoming ill.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?

The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy