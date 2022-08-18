Read full article on original website
DeWine appoints Staup, of Delphos, to Motor Vehicle Salvage Dealer’s Board
COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed Timothy Karl Staup of Delphos, to the Motor Vehicle Salvage Dealer’s Board for a term beginning August 19, 2022, and ending July 31, 2025. DeWine made 38 appointments to various boards throughout the state of Ohio.
bgindependentmedia.org
Once state of the art, BG wind turbines are still struggling to crank out power
As Bowling Green’s aging wind turbines labor to produce power, city officials on Monday discussed buying some wind energy generated in Pennsylvania. Twenty years ago, the city’s four giant wind turbines put Bowling Green on the green energy map. But those turbines are now industry dinosaurs. “They don’t...
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
westbendnews.net
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
Track damage forces band showcase cancellation
LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
Lima News
St. Rita’s reverified as Level 2 trauma center
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has been reverified as a level-two trauma center by the Committee on Trauma, the health system announced on Monday. This is St. Rita’s seventh successful recertification and 22nd consecutive year as a verified level-two trauma center.
thevillagereporter.com
Toledo Air National Guard Unit Performing Night Flying
(Swanton, Ohio) – The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct nighttime training flights Mon., Aug. 22 – Thurs., Aug. 25, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 12:00 a.m. Training flights normally...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 19-21)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
WISH-TV
Landspout tornado hits northern Randolph County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon north of Winchester, weather spotters told the National Weather Service. Photos on social media showed a long, thin, spiraling tornado that’s called a landspout. The tornado was reported about 7 miles north of Winchester and 10 miles...
Delphos Herald
Delphos Police Reports July 2022
DELPHOS. — The Delphos Police Department received 380 calls for service in the month of July, bringing the total to 2296 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of July and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary. Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty...
