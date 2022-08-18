Read full article on original website
New docuseries highlights Black culture in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new way African American stories are being told here in Indianapolis through a docuseries which you can check out this weekend. Loving Life Productions and Circle City Storytellers teamed up to create "Naptown Narratives," which highlights Indy Black culture through storytelling. Their latest film premieres...
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
INDIANAPOLIS — Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed. Earlier this year, Indiana’s state alcohol and tobacco commission voted to revoke the downtown nightclubs’ liquor license. The bars […]
WISH-TV
WISH-TV I-Team 8 Reporter Jasmine Minor promoted to weekend anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – August 19, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced that award-winning I-Team 8 Investigative Reporter Jasmine Minor will add anchoring WISH-TV’s weekend 6pm, 10pm and 11pm newscasts to her responsibilities. This position was previously held by Nina Criscuolo. “Jasmine has distinguished...
IndyFringe Festival brings hundreds of performers to downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tickets are now on sale for the 17th annual IndyFringe Theatre Festival. It is a three-week celebration of the arts in downtown Indianapolis. People can take in a diverse array of 285 performances created by over 400 local and national performing artists. All venues will be within...
Indianapolis Recorder
Memories at Marble’s
When I drove past Marble’s Southern Cookery on Aug. 10, many things went through my mind, but the first was my great-grandmother, Louise (Grandlady) Caudle. Grandlady loved Marble’s for many reasons: the food, the music, the proximity and what Mr. Lee Marble stood for, togetherness. So, as the family matriarch, she made sure the entire family attended Sunday dinner inside the cozy restaurant at least once a month.
WISH-TV
Your Best Friend’s Closet women’s consignment event happens in Carmel next weekend
Your Best Friend’s Closet is a pop-up women’s consignment event coming to the Clay Terrace mall in Carmel next weekend. They kick off the sale with a “Ladies Night Out Sip and Shop” event on Thursday, August 25. Tickets are limited. Then the rest of the...
WTHR
7 financial warning signs from the Queen of Free
INDIANAPOLIS — From late payments to overdrawn bank accounts, there are some warning signs that we are pushing our money to its limits. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shared her seven financial warning signs you should not ignore on 13Sunrise and in her blog. You don't have one...
WTHR
Pat Sullivan: Cleaning and sealing outdoor wood
INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden demonstrated the steps to cleaning and sealing outdoor wooden surfaces on 13Sunrise. Outdoor wooden surfaces will look better and last longer if they are periodically maintained and treated. For cleaning, Sullivan used a bleach-based detergent that he applied with a...
Top 6 things to do in Indy this weekend: August 19-21
Here is a list of the best events and things to do in Indianapolis this weekend, August 19 - 21, including the IndyFringe Festival, one last weekend at the State Fair, and check out India Day Fest.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
readthereporter.com
Back-to-school consignment sale continues at fairgrounds
Event also supporting Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville. Just Between Friends of Indianapolis’ bi-annual consignment sale will continue today and Saturday at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WTHR
PHOTOS: Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
Gale and Lydia Watson just opened the Neighborhood Bible Church on Camby Road in January. Now they're trying to figure out how to move forward after vandals damaged their church and mobile grocery bus.
cbs4indy.com
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
'Picking up the pieces' | Camby church, mobile grocery store vandalized
INDIANAPOLIS — A church in Camby, Indiana, is cleaning up with the hopes of holding service there Sunday morning. The pastor received a phone call that their church and mobile grocery store had been vandalized. "She said, 'Hey, I'm sorry to tell you, but all the windows in the...
WISH-TV
Motorcycle club tries to raise awareness of Indiana permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A motorcycle club on Saturday tried to raise gun safety awareness in Indianapolis. UnDefeated MC was working to educate people about a new Indiana law that repealed the requirement of a license to carry a handgun in Indiana. It’s known as permitless carry. Their event...
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
