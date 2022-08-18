We’ve got a new deal duo for fans of the Google Pixel product ecosystem. And if you need a new budget smartphone or wireless earbuds, then these discounts are the perfect opportunity to save. The Google Pixel 6a is the latest smartphone in Google’s lineup. Unlike the Pixel 6, the 6a is Google’s budget model, and even though it just launched on July 28, it’s already seeing an 11% discount on Amazon (savings of $50). That’s not a bad deal, especially for a brand-new phone. And what do you need for a new phone? Earbuds. That’s right: The Pixel Buds Pro...

CELL PHONES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO