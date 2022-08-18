ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Audacy Is Working With Sounder, Bringing Brand Safety to Podcasts

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. Audio company Audacy, the firm behind podcasts like Crooked Media’s Mother Country Radicals and HBO Max’s The Official Hacks Podcast, is working with audio intelligence company Sounder—to give podcast advertisers access to the latter’s brand safety solution, Audio Data Cloud.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Aligning Values and Growth Goals With Marketing Partners Is Critical in 2023

According to a recent McKinsey article, now is “when companies can make the kind of pivot that strengthens their growth trajectory for the next several years.”. The pandemic forced brands to rethink their marketing strategies to meet a fickle workforce and shifting customer demands. While these adjustments have been disruptive, it’s also given brands pause to reassess their foundational values and marketing alliances.
ECONOMY
AdWeek

Restoring LGBTQ+ Brand Trust Is a Journey Built on Actions, Not Parades

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Editor’s note: This piece is part of a series with Graham Nolan on the ways marketers can commit to LGBTQ+ allyship...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Mix#Marketing Agency#Brand Marketers#Silos#Linus Business
AdWeek

G/O Media Launches Guarantee-Backed Advertising Program

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. The multi-category publisher G/O Media, which houses 12 titles including Gizmodo, Quartz, Kotaku and Jezebel, is offering advertisers guarantees that their ads will work––or gives them their money back.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

How Hybrid Shopping Is Shaping the 2022 Holiday Season

Being a retail brand these days is certainly never dull. If the last few holiday seasons have taught us anything, the upcoming months will continue to challenge marketers as they second-guess how consumers are going to shop over this critical time period in retail. Given the macroeconomic factors in play,...
RETAIL
AdWeek

Instagram Kicks Off Creator-Focused Digital Campaign ‘It Pays to Be You’

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Instagram teamed up with creative agency Mojo Supermarket on “It Pays to Be You,”...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
AdWeek

How HBO Ignited House of the Dragon's Marketing Campaign

Attend Convergent TV Summit West, Oct. 11–12 in LA, to learn new strategies to navigate the evolving media landscape. Sign up for free. On Warner Bros. Discovery’s earnings call in early August, CEO David Zaslav called House of the Dragon’s marketing push “the biggest campaign in HBO history.” It’s easy to see why.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Essity Appoints Ex-AMV BBDO CEO Sarah Douglas as Global Brand Director

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. Essity, maker of Bodyform, Saba and Libresse, has hired former AMV BBDO boss Sarah Douglas as global brand...
NFL
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Icon

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+ in June, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
CELL PHONES
AdWeek

Monday Stir

-On Tuesday Aug 2 a giant billboard selling a single Cheestring went up at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square. The billboard was up for three days and has so far received over 1,000 offers (and counting) ranging from the serious to the ridiculous—including two Persian cats, a broken lawnmower, Shaquille O’Neal Rookie Cards, someone’s pregnant girlfriend, a golden gorilla statue and a yacht. The stunt is part of “Keep it Cheesy”, a new campaign created for Black Diamond Cheestrings by Toronto-based agency Broken Heart Love Affair.
LIFESTYLE
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn Off Your Story Rewatch Count

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc.’s Snapchat+ subscription service gives subscribers access to a variety of exclusive and...
INTERNET
AdWeek

To Dine For Podcast: Ronne Brown, Founder of Girl CEO and Herlistic

Don’t miss Brandweek, Sept. 12–16. Join us in Miami for an unforgettable five-day experience featuring leaders from Shake Shack, Journey, the NFL, El Pollo Loco, Hyundai and more. Book now. On this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Ronne Brown, founder of...
NFL
AdWeek

VMLY&R Promotes Rafael Pitanguy to Deputy Global Chief Creative Officer

VMLY&R has promoted Rafael Pitanguy to deputy global chief creative officer, up from CCO of VMLY&R Sao Paulo, to lead the creative for Coca-Cola. In this newly created role, he will be based in New York and work directly with global CCO Debbi Vandeven. In addition to Coa-Cola, Pitanguy will continue to oversee creative for the agency’s Brazilian market on key accounts.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Turn On the Snapchat+ Badge

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snapchat+ is Snap Inc.’s premium subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive and...
INTERNET
AdWeek

The Adweek Podcast Network Announces Its Next Wave of Releases: New Pods, New Seasons

On Home / Work, Lucio brings role models of the marketing industry together with their partners for real talk about the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. The podcast showcases a diverse range of families—traditional and nontraditional, two-career households and single parents—allowing a new generation to learn from their experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
AdWeek

Snapchat+: How to Set Your #1 Best Friend

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). In June, Snap Inc. debuted Snapchat+, a premium subscription service that gives subscribers access...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy