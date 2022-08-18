Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Schools mourn the loss of former Lakota East student
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Grief is thick in the air at Indiana State University after three students were killed in a crash Sunday morning. One of them, Caleb VanHooser, a graduate of Lakota East High School. On the field, number two was fast. For Lakota East, he played both...
Local non-profit fulfills school supply lists for more than 100 students in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local nonprofit is fulfilling school supply lists for more than 100 students in Cincinnati classrooms. Mike Leonard founded Cincy MENtors in 2019. He grew up in a single-parent household and wanted to find a way to make a difference in the community for kids that grew up in similar situations.
Last week to check out Sunflower Days at Northern Kentucky farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can take a walk on the sunny side in Northern Kentucky this week. It's your last chance to see the sunflowers at the Country Pumpkins Farm outside of Dry Ridge. Farmer Matt Colson and his family talked about what there is to do in his sunflower field.
UC welcomes record number of students, special class of CPS scholars
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati is welcoming back a record number of students for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrollment topped 48,000 for the first time, and the final study body numbers are still being tallied and are expected in September. Vice provost for enrollment Jack Miner says excitement...
Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
All clear given at Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High after bomb threat
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WKRC) - Students and staff returned to the junior high school and the high school in the Franklin City School District following an evacuation. School officials said they received a phoned-in bomb threat. All students and staff at the entire Fourth St. location were evacuated to Gerke Elementary.
Part of the Purple People Bridge will be painted this week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Part of the Purple People Bridge will be painted this week to celebrate its 150th anniversary and to continue fundraising efforts so that the entire bridge can get a new coat. Painters will work on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. painting the...
Police search for endangered missing person with dementia near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for a missing man near Wilmington. The Galion Police Department called for the statewide search. Authorities say Herbert Bucher, 79, was last seen near Wilmington, Ohio. He is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. A vehicle involved is a tan...
Kindergarten Kickstart pilot forms well-balanced classrooms at Fairwood Elementary
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - As kids head back to school, leaders from a local school district are thinking outside the box to form well-balanced classrooms. Four classrooms make up the Kindergarten team at Fairwood Elementary School. The students that make up each classroom are specifically placed there. “In no better...
Adopt-a-Pet: Emmet and Maggie would love a home together, and Summer wants to come too!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Emmet and Maggie want to stay together when they find their forever home, and Summer would be a great addition, too!. They are both very sweet eight-year-old Beagles that grew up together, but are not from the same litter. The two dogs still love each other very...
Ponding on I-75 just before Brent Spence Bridge from weekend storms creates safety issues
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- This weekend's strong storms brought large amounts of rain to parts of the Tri-State. If you drove north on I-75 and crossed the Brent Spence Bridge, you likely came across this ponding just before the Fourth St. entrance ramp. The ponding in the area is an issue...
Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Storms likely, may be strong to severe with heavy rainfall and damaging winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Showers and storms dominate the forecast again Sunday. Some of these storms could produce heavy rainfall and a few could even be on the stronger side with isolated damaging wind gusts during the afternoon and evening. However, large hail and localized flooding cannot be ruled out. The...
Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
Driver of SUV killed in head-on crash with car hauler in Butler County
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Butler County on Monday afternoon. An SUV collided with a hauler carrying eight cars about 12:30 p.m. on Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton roads, according to the Butler County Sheriffs Department. The driver...
Teen dies in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
Man dies in Goshen Township crash
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
