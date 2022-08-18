ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Schools mourn the loss of former Lakota East student

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Grief is thick in the air at Indiana State University after three students were killed in a crash Sunday morning. One of them, Caleb VanHooser, a graduate of Lakota East High School. On the field, number two was fast. For Lakota East, he played both...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

UC welcomes record number of students, special class of CPS scholars

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati is welcoming back a record number of students for the 2022-2023 school year. Enrollment topped 48,000 for the first time, and the final study body numbers are still being tallied and are expected in September. Vice provost for enrollment Jack Miner says excitement...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fountain Square restaurant sets opening for suburban location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market fast casual salad restaurant that opened its first Cincinnati location earlier this year is setting up its second location in a well-known suburb. Green District, which opened on Fountain Square Jan. 11, will open its second Cincinnati-area location at 11255 Reed Hartmann Highway...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hotel Covington sets opening for $22.5M expansion

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The developer converting the former Covington YMCA building into a $22.5 million extension of Hotel Covington expects to welcome guests before the end of the year. The Salyers Group and vR Group on Oct. 22 will host their first event in the ballroom of what...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police locate lost woman's family

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police were able to help a lost woman get home safely. A Metro driver says she got on the bus near Reading Road and Forest Avenue in Avondale, but couldn't remember where she lived. Police were able to make contact with her family. A CPD social...
CINCINNATI, OH
#College Football#Lockers#Signage#American Football#Uc#Cincinnati Athletics#Skanska Usa#Bearcats Athletics#Skanska Executive
WKRC

Part of the Purple People Bridge will be painted this week

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Part of the Purple People Bridge will be painted this week to celebrate its 150th anniversary and to continue fundraising efforts so that the entire bridge can get a new coat. Painters will work on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. painting the...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Woman accused of stabbing man in his sleep

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman is accused of attacking a man with a knife in his sleep. The alleged attack happened in August at an apartment on Harper Point Drive near the intersection of East Kemper and Montgomery Road. Katherine Bucklin reportedly stabbed a man in the arm while...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police searching for man accused of crashing into Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are searching for the man who reportedly crashed his car into a Walmart in Westwood. It happened on August 14 just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road. Authorities say Christopher Caylor, 30, was driving recklessly in the parking lot while on drugs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teen dies in Clermont County crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager is dead after a crash in Clermont County Saturday night. Police were called to the scene on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Monroe Township around 10 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed Noah Walton, 19, traveled off the side of the road while going around a...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man dies in Goshen Township crash

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Township Saturday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 28 around 7 p.m. Police say Austin Shell was driving east, when he traveled off the right side of the road and...
GOSHEN, OH

