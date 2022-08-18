Read full article on original website
How a billionaire Austin entrepreneur is helping the homeless population
When self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria invited KXAN’s Sally Hernandez to his home, it was easy to see just how green the grass is on the other side.
Austin launches a new homeless encampment management team
The City of Austin has a new structure when it comes to handling homeless encampments, launching a new Homeless Encampment Management Team.
Texas development looks underground to stay cool during summer
After nearly an entire summer without rain, storm clouds finally rolled through Texas this week. The rain brought with it cool temperatures that had been absent for months. While many looked to the skies for relief, residents in Whisper Valley looked underground.
Karlin unveils plans to transform huge northwest Austin campus once home to 3M
Karlin Real Estate LLC is undertaking perhaps its most ambitious project yet in Austin — the renovation of a 156-acre office campus off River Place Boulevard, not far from Lake Travis, that was previously occupied by 3M Co.
Austin area wealthiest ZIP codes
We've mapped out the most affluent areas of Austin to complement our latest list of the wealthiest ZIP codes in Central Texas, which is rich with data such as household income levels, population, per capita income and more.
9 South Texas dogs saved from certain euthanasia ready for fosters
Austin Pets Alive! told KXAN Monday the nine dogs came from an all-outdoor shelter in South Texas.
City of Austin hosts annual Affordable Energy Summit downtown to discuss financial assistance programs
There are several different assistance programs, ranging from longer-term discounts to emergency financial aid for those who may not be able to pay their utility bill temporarily.
Austin firefighters deployed to South Texas to help with flooding response
Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department left over the weekend to help another community in South Texas with water rescues as flash flooding continues to impact the state.
South Austin neighbors concerned about water leak
Neighbors in south Austin were worried about a water leak was gushing for more than 24 hours.
KXAN
The Train Show Rolls Into Austin
Railroad fans of all ages will converge on the Palmer Events Center in Austin for the annual Austin Train Show, August 27 and 28. The show continues an Austin tradition which first began 49 years ago in 1973. There will be something for everyone with over 25,000 square feet of operating model railroads (including Legos), over a hundred vendor tables, clinics for model railroaders of all skills levels, even a ride on the Kiddie Express!
San Marcos CISD has new text alert for exterior doors propped open
San Marcos CISD started its first day of classes with a new system that sends an alert when a door is propped open.
KXAN
Things to do in Austin when it’s raining
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin prides itself on its extensive list of outdoor activities, but what do you do when it rains?. It doesn’t happen too often, but when it does, you can be at a loss for things to do. The good news? KXAN is here to help.
Heavy rains in Central Texas
Heavy downpours are expected Monday, moving slowly over our area and producing the potential for flooding.
Some Georgetown homeowners describe ‘outrageous’ water bills; city blames supply chain issues
The city said because of the pandemic and supply chain issues there was a delay in getting a shipment of new transmitters, and it has received sporadic inventory from the vendor since 2021.
Rains continue today but without a flood risk
More rain is forecast for this afternoon but without the heavy downpours like was seen Monday. --Rich Segal
How did Monday’s rain go down in the record books?
We cracked open the record books to see how Monday's rain will go down in history.
Texas rice farmers losing thousands due to drought, limited water from LCRA
Months of triple digit temperatures and little rain across Texas is affecting the livelihoods of rice farmers.
KXAN
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti. Back in 2017, 22-year-old Jimmy Amisial heard a large crowd gathering in the streets. He said he couldn’t believe what he found in the middle of them.
TxDOT plan to expand US 281 worries Blanco neighbors as they work to create own route
Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation said they are in the early stages of working on a plan that would create a four-lane divided road along U.S. 281 between the Comal County line and U.S. 290.
It’s not just tuition — UT students also dealing with high rent prices
Austin saw a nearly 20% increase in median asking rent in July compared to the year prior. The median asking rent sat at roughly $2,500, the report noted.
