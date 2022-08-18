ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QPR duo Taylor Richards and Chris Willock set to return against Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
QPR could welcome back Taylor Richards and Chris Willock for the visit of Rotherham.

Richards has not featured since the opening day of the season with an injury while Willock has only played one of Rangers’ first four games.

But both men are fit and should feature against the Millers.

Michael Beale’s side have taken four points from their opening four games of the season, but lost last time out to Blackpool.

Rotherham will include Tom Eaves in their travelling squad.

The striker has yet to feature for his new club after picking up a calf injury in pre-season training but has returned to the fold this week.

Peter Kioso has been ruled out until mid-October with a groin injury and boss Paul Warne is close to bringing in a loan replacement for the wing-back.

Hakeem Odoffin is also out with a leg injury but there are no new issues from Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Preston.

