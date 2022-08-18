Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why An Acting Legend Left The Hollywood Spotlight For 10 Acres In Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Mountain Lions: More Sightings In The State, What Do The Experts SayFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT
NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
Register Citizen
Police: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted woman in Norwalk school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man accused of physically and verbally assaulting a woman at a local school last month was taken into custody Friday, police said. Orane Lunan, 25, met with the woman and a child in the parking lot of All Saints Catholic School on July 9 . During the encounter, the woman said Lunan threatened to kill her, choked her and fired a gun in her direction, according to police. Lunan then drove off with the woman’s cellphone, police said.
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Exclusive: Family Of Loss Prevention Officer Shot at Manchester Mall Speaks Out
Three days after the shooting at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester, the Macy’s loss prevention officer who was shot in the stomach is recovering in an intensive care unit. Tirsol Polanco, 27, of Bloomfield, is surrounded by family and his sister spoke exclusively to NBC Connecticut. The...
Register Citizen
Waterbury man, 26, dies days after Stratford crash, police say
STRATFORD — Police say a Waterbury man has died from injuries sustained in a Thursday car crash. Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, was pronounced dead Monday at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said a 38-year-old Bridgeport man struck Fonseca-Kennedy’s Ford pickup truck on Thursday. The crash occurred as the Bridgeport man was using...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect in Manchester mall shooting appears in court
Gov. Lamont talks about CT's economy during visit to company in Milford. CHANNEL 3 ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Recap of top ice cream shops. We break down half of our top 10 list, voted for by Channel 3 viewers!. Updated: 6 hours ago. Students in East Hartford get free haircuts and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
Register Citizen
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Bridgeport PD arrest 2 people after crash, shooting
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police arrested two people after a car crash and suspected shooting on Sunday night, which involved a short police chase. Just before midnight on Sunday, Bridgeport emergency crews said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Highland Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, evidence suggested a multi-vehicle collision had […]
Daily Beast
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PD: Man forced entry into home, assaults woman
LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Ledyard police arrested a man who is accused of assaulting a woman early Saturday morning. Police said just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an address in Gales Ferry for the report of a domestic disturbance. According to police, dispatchers reported a female victim called stating that her husband threatened to […]
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Police investigating murder on Longhill Street in Springfield
Police are investigating a murder on Longhill Street in Springfield that happened early Saturday morning.
18-year-old shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old man was shot in Hartford early Monday morning, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Plymouth school employees face charges for failing to report teacher’s abuse, superintendent says
PLYMOUTH — Arrest warrants have been issued for three Plymouth Public Schools employees and a former administrator for failing to report allegations of abuse by former teacher James Eschert, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday. In a letter to parents and the school community, Superintendent Brian Falcone said the...
12-week-old husky puppy found after armed robbery in Connecticut
A 12-week-old husky puppy has been found after it was taken during an armed robbery in Connecticut.
Waterbury resident dies from Stratford crash
Police said a car driven by Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport crashed into a pickup driven by Jason Fonseca-Kennedy. He died today at Bridgeport Hospital. Police said charges are pending.
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Comments / 2