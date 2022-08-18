Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO