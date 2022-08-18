Read full article on original website
Best Place to Work in Maine – 11 Years Running
Allen Insurance and Financial has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine. This is the company’s 11th consecutive year on this list. “Best Places results are based largely on the feedback of our employee-owners – what they have to say about our company. All of us have worked hard to maintain our place on the list for the past decade but given the personal and professional challenges we have all faced over the past couple of years, these results are more important, and gratifying, than ever,” said Michael Pierce, company president.
Trekkers to help young people ‘Get Into Nature’ as part of National Recreation Foundation and Tom’s of Maine giving campaign
ROCKLAND, ME - Local youth mentoring organization, Trekkers, joins the “Get Into Nature” initiative as one of several programs supported by the National Recreation Foundation made possible by the generous support of Tom’s of Maine. The goal of the three-year, $3 million Get Into Nature initiative, which started in 2021, is to provide funding for outdoor recreation projects aimed at giving children everywhere equitable access to nature, like Trekkers.
UMaine Extension wild blueberry course registration closes Aug. 26
University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a five-week online course about wild blueberry production for beginning and established farmers starting Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The class meets every Tuesday and Thursday for 10 sessions through Sept. 29. Wild Blueberry Production: A Five-Week Course for...
