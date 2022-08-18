Read full article on original website
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom - Release Date Trailer
Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Steam on November 2, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the story, farming life, secret gadgets you can use to help with farming, and the game's offline two-player co-op mode.
Homeworld 3 trailer gives a fresh look at the RTS sequel
Upcoming space-based RTS Homeworld 3 has received a new trailer, handing us a fresh look at the game. Shown during Gamescom 2022, the new trailer focuses on Homeworld 3’s real-time space combat, giving us a flavor of the game in action. It follows the flow of a battle, showing what starts as a “simple perimeter scan” escalating into a full conflict.
IGN
Outbreak Island: Pendulum
Take a look at the world, some terrifying enemies, and more, in this action-packed trailer for Outbreak Island: Pendulum, a free version of Outbreak Island. Take on these enemies and explore the mysterious island in the survival game Outbreak Island: Pendulum, available now on Steam.
IGN
Men of War II
Watch the brief Men of War II teaser trailer for a quick peek at what's to come in the upcoming sequel. The teaser announces that its next trailer will debut on September 1, 2022. Men of War II will release on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and other digital...
IGN
Exclusive: Ravenbound Lets You Take Wing In a New Open-World Roguelite With Major Skyrim Vibes
A brand-new open-world roguelite is on the way, and it has some major Skyrim vibes based on its intial trailer. Titled Ravenbound, Systemic Reaction's newest game will let you take flight over its expansive world, which draws heavily from Scandinavian folklore. Ravenbound bills itself as having the "challenge of a...
IGN
Destiny 2 - Epic Games Store Launch, Fortnite, and Fall Guys Crossover Trailer. Destiny 2 is available now on the Epic Games Store, featuring the Destiny 2: 30th Anniversary pack for free for a limited time. Additionally, Destiny 2 is getting a collaboration with Fall Guys and Fortnite. Check out the trailer to see what to expect, featuring new cosmetics and more.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Marred Leather Shield
"Leather shield of Stormveil soldiers. Much like the castle, it is marred by mottling and thorns. Some say it is the curse of grafting which causes such affliction, while others talk of its root being something altogether more sinister hidden deep within the castle."
IGN
Candace Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace Release Date? Candace is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around. Since she is an upcoming character, the information on this page is unconfirmed.
IGN
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of Plunder Trailer. Check out the new trailer for Destiny 2: Season of Plunder. Eramis, awoken from her icy prison by a Dark benefactor, has rallied old pirate lords of Eliksni legend to assist her in recovering lost relics of great power... unless you plunder them first. There is no horizon to reach, no edge to your map, but there most certainly is treasure. Assemble your crew, Guardian.
IGN
The First Descendant
Watch the full, action-packed trailer for The First Descendant to get a peek at the world, the game's co-op play, huge monsters, and more from this upcoming third-person co-operative action RPG shooter. The First Descendant is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. A...
IGN
See a Brand New Card From Magic: The Gathering's Dominaria United Set
Magic: The Gathering is celebrating its 30th anniversary next year, and the venerable card game is leading into the milestone with Dominaria United, the first set in a new story arc. It will see the game return to Dominaria, its original setting and one of the most storied planes in Magic history, where a cast of familiar races and characters will face a whole new assault from one of the great threats to the multiverse - the Phyrexians. (See the cards at Amazon).
IGN
Destiny 2: Lightfall Arrives in February With New Subclass, Map, and More
Bungie has revealed a ton of new information regarding Destiny 2's upcoming Lightfall expansion including a February 28 release date. Announced during its Destiny 2 Showcase 2022, Lightfall will mark "the beginning of the end" and is set to be the next major expansion that pushes Destiny 2's story and gameplay forward, featuring the game's second Darkness subclass called Stand.
IGN
How to Get the True Ending
There are a number of endings available within Digimon Survive, but only one is considered the "True" ending. For what is essentially the best ending, it only makes sense that you have to ensure everyone makes it out alive. This page acts as a guide to break down the requirements...
IGN
Heater Shield
"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
IGN
Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from thin animal bones. The feather fletchings add distance and accuracy to the standard bone arrow."
IGN
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
IGN
Zavala, Ikora Rey and Cayde-6 from Destiny 2 are Coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is the biggest collaborator in the gaming industry and we have witnessed some great crossovers through this strategy. Fortnite's latest collaboration is with Dragon Ball and they have bought some of the best elements from the beloved anime series to Fortnite Island. Fortnite is also known to have crossovers with other games such as God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted and more. It seems there is another game crossover in the works for Fortnite.
IGN
The Witcher Wiki Guide
This page of our The Witcher Wiki Guide offers walkthroughs to all of the quests in The Witcher. Whether you're looking for main quests.
