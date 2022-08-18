ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Horse Crest Wooden Shield

"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN

Rollerdrome Review

I wouldn’t expect roller skating and third-person shooting to be a chocolate and peanut butter situation, but Rollerdrome proves it can be just that. By essentially inventing a new single-player sport, OlliOlli World developer Roll7 has found enough ways to make both sides of this unique coin shine without getting overwhelming. Wrap that package in an intriguing world with more going on beyond the sport than you might expect, and I’ve found myself lost in match after match of skate-shooting mayhem.
SPORTS
IGN

Saints Row Video Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Google Stadia. "For a game that gives us so much freedom to be exactly who we want to be via its superb customisation options, it’s odd that Saints Row itself struggles to forge its own identity when it comes to the types of wanton criminal activities it makes available to us. There’s definitely no shortage of shallow shoot ‘em up thrills to be had here, but it’s a very familiar and uninspired brand of sandbox fun that’s unlikely to wow anybody who’s played a Saints Row game before, much less a GTA. There are a few spectacular story moments and the city of Santo Ileso serves as a sprawling new playground full of surprisingly antiquated and non-interactive amusements, but the distinct lack of new gameplay ideas – and the frequency with which some of its least interesting ones are reused – means this Saints Row feels more like a repetitive retread than a proper reboot. It’s definitely a new gang of Saints, but they’re guilty of the same old sins."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Heater Shield

"A medium-sized metal shield, comparatively easy to handle. Metal shields reliably negate physical damage when guarding, a trait which made them highly trusted on the battlefield." The Heater Shield Default Weapon Skill is Parry: Use this skill in time with a foe's melee attack to deflect it and break that...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Industry#Oven
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
IGN

Cyno Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

According to the Genshin Impact Facebook Page, Cyno seems to be responsible for keeping scholars in check so as to not spread banned knowledge and academic corruption in the Akademiya. Tighnari even mentions Cyno and how much the Akademiya researchers fear him because they might interfere with their research. So if Cyno chases you down due to work-related reasons, you should prepare for the nightmare of a lifetime.
FACEBOOK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
IGN

Leaks Reveals PlayStation State of Play Event for September 2022

PlayStation State of Play is an event that every PlayStation console owner waits for. This the event where all the titles coming to the platform are either announced or released. The previous State of Play event took place on June 2, 2022 and we received a lot of information for the new PSVR 2 titles, a Street Fighter reveal and more information about the next Final Fantasy instalment.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Steam Decks are Shipping Much Faster Than Valve Expected

Good news if you’ve reserved a Steam Deck – it’s shipping a lot quicker than expected. Valve’s incredibly popular handheld PC has seen an influx of orders and preorders since it was first announced, and now it looks as though the company is finally getting a handle on production.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Best Valorant Pro Settings

Enemy Highlight Color: Contrasting colour to your crosshair colour. eDPI is your DPI multiplied by your in-game sensitivity. Professional and high-elo players with low sens typically play on 150 to 300 eDPI while high sensitivity players typically play on 300 to 450 eDPI. Invert Mouse: Off. [Beta] RawInputBuffer: On. Map...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Academy Glintstone Staff

"Staff of the Academy of Raya Lucaria, embedded with a turquoise glintstone. Only a recognized sorcerer is permitted to wield this staff." The Academy Glintstone Staff Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Dropped by Thops near the Schoolhouse Classroom site of grace in Raya Lucaria Academy (Liurnia) after completing his...
IGN

Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 2

Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 2 is the second optional mission in the Sea of Trees. The goal of this mission is to find Odur's Contruction Notebook located somewhere deep in the forest village. Check out our walkthrough for Sea of Trees - Sub Quest 1 below. Sea of...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Entertainment

Destiny 2 - Epic Games Store Launch, Fortnite, and Fall Guys Crossover Trailer. Destiny 2 is available now on the Epic Games Store, featuring the Destiny 2: 30th Anniversary pack for free for a limited time. Additionally, Destiny 2 is getting a collaboration with Fall Guys and Fortnite. Check out the trailer to see what to expect, featuring new cosmetics and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Men of War II

Watch the brief Men of War II teaser trailer for a quick peek at what's to come in the upcoming sequel. The teaser announces that its next trailer will debut on September 1, 2022. Men of War II will release on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and other digital...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Becoming Thane

After you kill the Dragon in the Main Quest Dragon Rising, Jarl Balgruuf the Greater decides to give you the title of Thane of Whiterun, giving you a housecarl (Lydia), and allowing you to purchase property in the city. Guards will also think twice before arresting you if you inform them you are the Thane.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Season of Plunder Trailer. Check out the new trailer for Destiny 2: Season of Plunder. Eramis, awoken from her icy prison by a Dark benefactor, has rallied old pirate lords of Eliksni legend to assist her in recovering lost relics of great power... unless you plunder them first. There is no horizon to reach, no edge to your map, but there most certainly is treasure. Assemble your crew, Guardian.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Review

The latest trend in gaming headsets seems to be simultaneous Bluetooth audio, allowing you to listen to your game audio while also streaming audio from your phone at the same time. SteelSeries has not only added this feature to its latest Arctis Nova 7 headset, but also reimagined what was already one of our favorite gaming headsets by improving the battery life, simplifying the design, and pairing it with a comprehensive audio software suite on PC that truly unlocks a new level of sound you’ve never heard before.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy