Jay Cass
4d ago

We do that all the time. It doesn’t have to be an emergency. If we don’t have them leave their cell phone on their desk or ours, then students plan these little “get togethers” in the hallways and bathrooms. A five minute rest room break turns into 20. If you haven’t been in the classroom for more than 5 years, then you wouldn’t know this. It’s just as “infuriating” when the student attempts to use this method for work avoidance. Just another parent trying to run interference for their “little angel.”

