anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation uses innovative method to replace bridge washed out by catastrophic flooding
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is using a new and innovative method to replace a bridge near the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex on Bald Hill Road that was damaged during catastrophic flooding in May. The bridge repair, which is a joint project between the Cherokee Nation Department of...
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation Connects Hundreds of Dislocated Workers to Stable Employment Through U.S. Department of Labor Grant.
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation has provided more than 265 displaced workers with stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to millions from a U.S. Department of Labor grant and new programs the tribe started to create more jobs. The Cherokee Nation Reservation experienced a series of dislocated...
cherokeephoenix.org
Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
oknursingtimes.com
CHEROKEE NATION – URGENT HIRING
This Ad Is Interactive: Click The Position To See **Details Or Apply. Cherokee Nation, headquartered in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma, is a national leader in government and economic development. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits package with Comprehensive Health, life, 401(k), Holiday Pay, Sick Leave and Annual Leave. Visit: https://jobs-cherokeenation.icims.com.
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
Body of woman found in Franklin County identified
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
Franklin Co. body found earlier this month identified
Tonia Tram Tran, 53, of Fort Smith was found with multiple injuries and left on a driveway north of Altus.
pryorinfopub.com
State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville
A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
KHBS
Arkansas man subjected to violent arrest released from Crawford County jail
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The man who was the subject of a violent arrest in Arkansas was released from jail Monday afternoon. Randall Worcester was arrested Sunday morning. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Two Crawford County sheriff's...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
5newsonline.com
Randall Worcester walks out of Crawford County Detention Center after violent arrest
Randall Worcester walked out of the Crawford Co. Detention Center a day after a violent arrest led to public outcry.
KHBS
One man shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning
POTEAU, Okla. — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning, according to Poteau police. Assistant Chief Greg Russell said around 2:45 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Carter Street for reports of a man who had been shot. When officers got...
Drug Task Force, Springdale PD arrest woman for trafficking meth
On August 19, Springdale Police Chief Frank Gamble announced that the department, in cooperation with the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, had arrested a Springdale woman for drug trafficking.
Public help needed for identifying hit and run car
Fort Smith Police are asking the public to help locate the car and driver in connection to the accident that left a man dead Sunday morning.
Investigation continues after three-year-old child dies in Fort Smith
A Fort Smith child who died after being left inside a car was just three-years-old. KNWA/FOX24 spoke to Fort Smith police on August 17, as well as the child's parents.
fayettevilleflyer.com
112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings
The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
Former FBI agent pleads guilty to destroying records in connection with former state senator’s trial
On August 17, a former FBI agent signed a plea agreement, admitting that he destroyed records on a computer hard drive.
