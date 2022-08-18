ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

cherokeephoenix.org

Hay shortage sparks relief program from Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – In the Tribal Council’s Resource Committee meeting Aug. 15, Cherokee Nation Secretary of Natural Resources Chad Harsha reported on the tribe’s efforts to aid cattle ranchers during an ongoing drought. The “Relief for Ranchers” program closed on Aug. 15 and applications are currently being processed....
TAHLEQUAH, OK
oknursingtimes.com

TAHLEQUAH, OK
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation signs $2M agreement with USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Cherokee Nation signed a $2 million loan agreement with the USDA on Tuesday as part of the USDA Heirs’ Property Relending Program. The USDA made the $2 million loan available to Cherokee Nation to relend to Cherokee citizens who are heirs to farmland and need help resolving ownership and succession issues.
5NEWS

Body of woman found in Franklin County identified

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) have identified the body of a woman found on the side of the road earlier this month in Franklin County. The body has been identified as 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran. On Aug. 10, at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found Tran's body.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
pryorinfopub.com

State Runoff Primary Tuesday August 23

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Tuesday is election day in Oklahoma. Polls will be open from 7 am to 7 pm. There are several congressional, state, and county elections on the ballot depending on which precinct you vote at. In Mayes County there is only precinct with a temporary change in the polling place. For the August 23 election precinct 22 will vote at the Chouteau Elementary Gym Hospitality Room and not at the Memorial Gym.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hot air balloon festival returns to Fayetteville

A hot air balloon festival that debuted in Fayetteville a few years ago is set to return this weekend. The third annual SOAR NWA festival is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 26-27 at Drake Field. The event will include a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

One man shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning

POTEAU, Okla. — A 39-year-old man was shot and killed in Poteau Saturday morning, according to Poteau police. Assistant Chief Greg Russell said around 2:45 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 300 block of Carter Street for reports of a man who had been shot. When officers got...
POTEAU, OK
fayettevilleflyer.com

112 Drive-In inches toward final screenings

The end of an era is nearing for a Fayetteville institution as the 112 Drive-In prepares for its final two weekends of operation. The venerable institution will screen movies for the final times this weekend and next before shutting down for good. In its place will stand an up-scale housing...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

