Wauseon girls soccer will lean on its upperclassmen this season, looking to have another successful season. The Indians finished 14-3-2 a season ago. “Last year we were able to put together a strong showing in both league and district play, and I would hope that we have something to say about both races again this year,” said head coach Brandon Schroeder. “We are optimistic about our newcomers and their ability to step into some big shoes, and are blessed with the leadership of our juniors and seniors returning. Both of these things have us excited to get our season underway and see just what we can accomplish.”

WAUSEON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO