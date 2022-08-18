NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one of the most monumental weekends of my life! Judy and I are so happy to announce that we became first-time grandparents last Saturday. Our son Jac and his wife Whitney had an 8-pound 8-ounce baby boy named Chels Leo Collins. He is healthy in all aspects, despite the need for oxygen to help his lungs develop. This is such an exciting time for our family and especially for Jac and Whitney. We now have four generations of Collins men alive to share their stories and experiences within our family. Mom and dad are both doing well, except for a bit of sleep deprivation; I remember those days!

