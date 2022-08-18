Read full article on original website
Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne
I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
Buffalo Wild Wings is getting remodeled!
One of several "check out our new look" signs at BWW -Optopolis. If you've been out near the Dell Range Plaza off of Frontier Mall Drive and Prairie Avenue recently, you may have noticed the old BWW signage has been taken down! Turns out, they are also doing a remodel!
Fort Collins Peach Festival Coming to the Drive-In With Peachy Fun For All
Peaches are a big part of Colorado. One juicy, sweet part of Colorado. Fort Collins gets to celebrate this fruit with peach beer, peach pie, and a day of fun and music at the Peach Festival. This year's festival will be happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug....
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday
Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
Wyoming Coffee Company Takes On International Competition
In the world of coffee roasters, one competition stands out as the cream de la cream. They call it the Golden Bean. And Wyoming's own Snowy Elk Coffee Company is setting out to score big at this week's international competition. So what, you may ask, is the Golden Bean? Consider...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Southside Stampede returns for second year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - South High School held the return of their Southside Stampede on Saturday, encouraging students, parents, and community members to come out and show support. This was just the second Southside Stampede ever and the event’s already begun to show signs of growth. “It...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Mark Your Calendars! Annual Archaeology Fair on September 10
Laramie's Annual Archeology fair is back! If you are new to town and think "what a nerdy fair," don't worry, I thought so too. Back in Fall 2018, during my first semester at the University of Wyoming, for an Archeology class, I had to take to fulfill my science electives, we were required to attend the fair. My friend and I dreaded it. But, when we got there, we stayed longer than expected because we were so fascinated by everything and the activities were a whole lot of fun!
Laramie’s Weekly News Recap [AUG 13-19]
Don't you just love it when your textbook has that section towards the end of the chapter with all the recaps and summary? Me too. To make it easier for you to catch up with all that was happening this past week, here's a recap!. Laramie's Flash Flood Weekend. If...
Date Ideas for National Couple’s Day This THURSDAY
Hey lovebirds, did you know that this Thursday, the 18th is the U.S. National Couple's Day? Basically, it's Valentine's 2.0. If you need some ideas on what to do, we have got you covered! Here are some ideas that you and your partner can do!. Vedauwoo. If you are new...
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/19/22)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one of the most monumental weekends of my life! Judy and I are so happy to announce that we became first-time grandparents last Saturday. Our son Jac and his wife Whitney had an 8-pound 8-ounce baby boy named Chels Leo Collins. He is healthy in all aspects, despite the need for oxygen to help his lungs develop. This is such an exciting time for our family and especially for Jac and Whitney. We now have four generations of Collins men alive to share their stories and experiences within our family. Mom and dad are both doing well, except for a bit of sleep deprivation; I remember those days!
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 3 Bradlee Van Pelt vs. No. 11 Rocky Long
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
