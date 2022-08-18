LeBron James has been showing out this summer ahead of his 20th season in the NBA. LeBron knows that last season did not end how he planned, and he is hungrier than ever to show people just how amazing he is at the game of basketball. With that being said, LeBron has been making an effort to show up to amateur games, where he is able to showcase his skills to people who otherwise wouldn't get to see them.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO