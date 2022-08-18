ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."

Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
MIAMI, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"

The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver

It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Responds To Recent Nets Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant has been subjected to a plethora of rumors given the fact that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just a month ago. At this point, no one really knows what KD's future is. The Nets are playing hardball with every team, and there is a realistic chance that he ends up having to remain with the franchise.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Magic Johnson Denies Fake Report About Donating Blood

Just about anyone can open a social media account and pretend to be a news agency or outlet. We've seen false news stories or updates via some social media source run rampant online, often forcing its targets to come forward with statements to deny what's being reported. This can cause embarrassment, backlash, or harm for some people, and after facing ridicule, Magic Johnson is setting the record straight.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Hilariously Calls Himself "LeWaldo" After Being Mobbed By Fans

LeBron James has been showing out this summer ahead of his 20th season in the NBA. LeBron knows that last season did not end how he planned, and he is hungrier than ever to show people just how amazing he is at the game of basketball. With that being said, LeBron has been making an effort to show up to amateur games, where he is able to showcase his skills to people who otherwise wouldn't get to see them.
SEATTLE, WA
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman

Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Antonio Brown Buys 666-Diamond "Godfather" Watch

Antonio Brown had a very successful NFL career as a wide receiver. Though he's still toying around with the idea of returning to the sport, he's focused most of his efforts on his recent venture in music. Now, he's bought himself a gift in honor of his new song. In...
NFL
FanSided

Twitter roasts Anthony Joshua after post-fight tantrum

Twitter reacted to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua for the second time in a row to retain his heavyweight titles. Here’s what they had to say. Oleksandr Usyk bested Anthony Joshua for the second time in a row on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS

