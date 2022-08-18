Read full article on original website
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Dog Goes Blind After Swallowing Oxy At Santa Monica ParkDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Paw-some Spot For a Lazy Brunch In Long Beach That is Dog FriendlyLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
What you need to know about the water restrictions in GlendaleCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Yardbarker
Udonis Haslem Once Revealed That He And Jimmy Butler Didn't Sleep In Their Beds During The Bubble To Stay Focused And Show Leadership: "I'm Sleeping On The Couch Right Now, Dog, With A Room Full of Chunky Soup."
Udonis Haslem was by far the longest-tenured player with the same team still active in the league last season as he was in the midst of his 19th season with the Miami Heat, and the two sides aren't parting ways just yet. There were doubts regarding Haslem returning for a 20th season, but he revealed on Sunday that he is coming back.
After Dennis Rodman Says He 'Got Permission' To Go To Russia To Help Brittney Griner, The White House Has Responded
The White House issued a response after Dennis Rodman said that he "got permission" to go to Russia to help Brittney Griner.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Responds To NBA YoungBoy's Feature Fee: "I Ain’t Never Paid For A Verse"
The Game reacted to reports of NBA Youngboy's fee for a featured verse on Instagram, Friday, saying that he's never paid for a verse in his life. Wack 100 had claimed that the Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind track, “O.P.P.," which featured Youngboy was removed from the album due to the rapper's fee being too high.
LeBron James, Aaron Gordon put NBA dunk contest to shame with epic slam fest at CrawsOver
It’s a big day in Seattle today. In perhaps one of the biggest basketball events in the city, the annual CrawsOver league will feature some of the biggest names in the NBA today. We’re talking about players like Dejounte Murray, Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero. Oh, and LeBron James and Jayson Tatum will also be showing up. You may have heard of those guys.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wasn't just an incredible NBA talent. As Isiah Thomas explained, he could also produce some top-notch trash talk. The post Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Once Torched Isiah Thomas With 5 Words of Trash Talk and the Perfect Pass appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren tried to stop Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James on the break early in the CrawsOver game Saturday night, and while he was successful in keeping the four-time NBA MVP from getting an easy bucket, it appeared to have come to an expense of his ankle. Via Brandon Rahbar: “Great […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren injured in first minute of CrawsOver after stopping LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Comedian Who Pranked Ben Simmons By Calling Him "Russell Westbrook" Says He Did It Because Star Wouldn't Take Photos With Children: "He Got What He Deserved Man."
Ben Simmons is one of the prominent stars in the NBA, having made a name for himself as an elite defender, slasher, and playmaker. He sat out all of the 2021-22 season, but he had a stellar year during the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Durant Responds To Recent Nets Trade Rumors
Kevin Durant has been subjected to a plethora of rumors given the fact that he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just a month ago. At this point, no one really knows what KD's future is. The Nets are playing hardball with every team, and there is a realistic chance that he ends up having to remain with the franchise.
Live updates in the Kobe Bryant plane crash photos trial: Vanessa Bryant's daughter Natalia supports her in court as fire chief pours cold water on former staff member's testimony
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
hotnewhiphop.com
Magic Johnson Denies Fake Report About Donating Blood
Just about anyone can open a social media account and pretend to be a news agency or outlet. We've seen false news stories or updates via some social media source run rampant online, often forcing its targets to come forward with statements to deny what's being reported. This can cause embarrassment, backlash, or harm for some people, and after facing ridicule, Magic Johnson is setting the record straight.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Hilariously Calls Himself "LeWaldo" After Being Mobbed By Fans
LeBron James has been showing out this summer ahead of his 20th season in the NBA. LeBron knows that last season did not end how he planned, and he is hungrier than ever to show people just how amazing he is at the game of basketball. With that being said, LeBron has been making an effort to show up to amateur games, where he is able to showcase his skills to people who otherwise wouldn't get to see them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman
Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
UFC・
hotnewhiphop.com
Antonio Brown Buys 666-Diamond "Godfather" Watch
Antonio Brown had a very successful NFL career as a wide receiver. Though he's still toying around with the idea of returning to the sport, he's focused most of his efforts on his recent venture in music. Now, he's bought himself a gift in honor of his new song. In...
NFL・
Twitter roasts Anthony Joshua after post-fight tantrum
Twitter reacted to Oleksandr Usyk beating Anthony Joshua for the second time in a row to retain his heavyweight titles. Here’s what they had to say. Oleksandr Usyk bested Anthony Joshua for the second time in a row on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Usyk...
