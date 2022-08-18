ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon calls the FBI the 'Gestapo' and claims Attorney General Merrick Garland will go to prison when Republicans return to power as revenge for FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago

Steve Bannon said that Republicans will send President Joe Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland to jail if they take back control in Congress in the 2022 midterms. The Trump-era White House chief strategist also compared the FBI to the secret Nazi police in German-occupied Europe following the bureau's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.
